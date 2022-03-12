La Grande catcher Cole Jorgensen swings at a pitch in the strike zone during a doubleheader against Baker on May 8, 2021. The Tigers open the 2022 season with an away game in Hermiston on Thursday, March 17.
The temperatures are gradually rising, which means that spring sports is right around the corner.
Coming off a mix of epic and gut-wrenching finishes to the winter sports seasons, local athletes are set to hit the tennis courts, golf courses and tracks, and baseball and softball teams are dusting off their gloves and getting geared up to take the diamond.
For the La Grande baseball team, several key players are coming off the euphoria of a wrestling state title. Others who played basketball are aiming to bounce back from the heartbreak of a season-ending buzzer beater at the hands of Banks just over a week ago.
The Tigers return a huge group of upperclassmen that came just one inning away from a state championship last season. A strong cadre of seniors leads a La Grande team that will look to make a playoff push this spring.
The Tigers have a large turnout this year, filling the halls of the La Grande Middle School Annex to train and get into top form ahead of the upcoming season. La Grande’s opening day is Thursday, March 17, on the road at Hermiston.
In softball, La Grande is led by a group of core seniors looking to replicate similar success from last year’s team that made it to the 4A state semifinals.
Seniors Grace Neer and Kinzy Bowen, who will both play softball in college, will be anchors for a strong Tigers team in 2022. La Grande opens the season at Hermiston on March 16.
Union/Cove softball returns a large group from a team that went 14-4 last season, while the baseball team will look to bounce back from a 1-11 season. Fifteen players from last year’s roster were juniors or younger, many of whom excelled this past basketball season for Cove and Union.
Elgin/Imbler is set to start off its softball season on April 1, marking the team’s first season since 2016-17.
Full season previews for local prep baseball and softball teams will be in The Observer’s sports section as the spring sports season approaches. Game coverage will be provided online under the sports tab on our website.
