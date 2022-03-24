BAKER CITY — When the 69th East-West Shrine Game kicks off in Baker City in August, Union County will be well represented.
La Grande lineman Cole Jorgensen will start, lining up on the offensive and defensive lines. Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon earned a spot, playing at quarterback and linebacker, and La Grande’s Brody MacMillan was selected as an alternate.
“It’s really cool to be selected, especially since there are a lot of great athletes in our area,” Dixon said.
Jorgensen was named this year’s Greater Oregon League defensive player of the year and first-team league offense, as well as earning a spot on the all-state offensive and defensive teams. The senior was named first-team defense and honorable mention on offense among top 4A football players across the state.
Following the conclusion of his senior year at La Grande, Jorgensen is set to compete for Western Oregon University’s baseball team.
“For Cole especially, I know he’s excited to get another crack at football before he goes to Western for baseball,” La Grande head coach Rich McIlmoil said. “He has really developed as an athlete.”
Dixon was a key piece in a state title push by the Badgers this year, which came up just one score short in a narrow loss to Adrian. Powder Valley concluded the year 11-2 overall and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the 1A rankings.
“Reece had a tremendous year on both sides of the ball,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said. “He just makes things happen when he has the ball in his hands.”
Dixon is one of just two 1A players on the east roster, joining Adrian quarterback Conley Martin. Dixon and Martin squared off in the 1A state championship, with the Antelopes coming out on top 46-38 in a thrilling matchup.
“After playing in the state championship and coming up just short, it’s a nice chance to play one more time,” Dixon said.
Cobb and Dixon both noted that representatives from 1A schools earning spots on the Shrine game teams is a positive sign for small-school football. Dixon and Martin are two of nine athletes participating on both teams, as players and alternates.
“It says a lot about 1A football,” Cobb said. “Conley (Martin) and Reece have been battling for years, so it’s pretty cool to see them play on the same team. They are true competitors on and off the field.”
“I think it shows a lot about 1A football and that we can play against the bigger schools,” Dixon said.
MacMillan, a running back, was a key piece of both La Grande’s offensive and defensive efforts, helping the Tigers finish the year 7-2 overall. La Grande’s season came to a conclusion in the 4A state quarterfinals. MacMillan’s bruising rushing style earned him Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year honors, as well as taking home a first-team district defensive selection at linebacker. The senior also earned second-team all-state offensive honors and an honorable mention defensive selection.
“It was really cool to get recognized,” MacMillan said.
In 1952, a group of Shriners in Union and Umatilla counties formed the East-West game to recognize high school football players. The contest was held in Pendleton at Round-Up Arena from 1952 through 1972, before moving to Baker City. The funds raised for the game go toward the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children.
This year’s game is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. The East holds a 34-31-3 advantage in the series and was victorious in last year’s matchup, running away with a 34-6 decision.
“To cap off a high school career playing in the Shrine Game is quite an honor,” Cobb said.
