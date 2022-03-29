UNION COUNTY — With local spring sports seasons in swing, a new hurdle has presented itself to local high school teams.
The recent increase in fuel prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed the price of gasoline to record highs, affecting nearly every local entity. For sports teams who frequently travel for games and events, the increase in fuel prices is creating a mixed bag of effects on schools in Union County.
According to the American Automobile Association, Oregon’s statewide average gas price as of Saturday, March 26, was $4.72. The mark is the fifth highest average out of all 50 states, with neighboring states California and Washington ranked in the top four.
Gas in La Grande, as of the same date, reached upward of $4.73 per gallon and $4.59 on the lowest end of Union County.
With most schools sticking to competition within the Eastern Oregon region, the high gas prices will not have a major toll on travel this season. However, some local figures in high school athletics are wary of possible impacts in the future.
For Union High School’s spring sports, no immediate schedule changes are in sight.
“We have not made any changes at this time. We are still functioning as normal,” Union Athletic Director Chris Dunlap said.
With school set to end in the coming months, the impact of gasoline prices may be a decision that is taken into consideration by the time the next academic calendar comes around.
“To be equitable from what we’ve done, we would stick to the schedule we currently have and honor those,” Dunlap said. “Moving into next year, if prices stay high, that might dictate what we’re able to and not able to do.”
Dunlap noted that prior to next year’s sports seasons, more fundraising efforts may be necessary for Union athletics if gas prices are still at similar high rates.
“I think as we go forward in the spring we won’t see much change, but all school budgets may be negatively impacted,” La Grande baseball coach Parker McKinley said.
The La Grande baseball team recently returned from its annual trip to Arizona for the Coach Bob National Invitational at Shadow Ridge High School in Arizona.
While the La Grande athletic department pays for the entry fee, the travel and hotel costs rely on fundraising efforts.
McKinley said the overall cost for gas during the trip was well over double, if not triple, the costs for fuel that it took to bring three vehicles to the tournament in years past.
“It’s hard — the experience itself is such an invaluable experience for these kids,” McKinley said. “It’s not something I feel like you can put a price on.”
McKinley also noted that he is concerned that high gas prices will impact the overall experience sports brings to high school students.
“I hope we don’t see any experiences taken away from the kids, since they already missed so much over the last two years,” he said.
Imbler Superintendent Doug Hislop noted in a previous article by The Observer that there are currently no plans to limit travel for the school district’s sporting events.
Most of Imbler’s travel for spring sports is within Eastern Oregon until state competitions. The Imbler School District provides its own bus service, which is budgeted into yearly expenses.
La Grande softball coach Cody Bowen hopes to not see a major impact, seeing as most of the team’s significant travel is later in the playoffs.
Local high school sports athletes have not had a regular spring season since before the COVID-19 pandemic — if high gasoline prices persist, sports teams could be facing another unpredictable obstacle.
