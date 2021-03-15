FOOTBALL
Thursday, March 11
• Wallowa (home, 1-0) defeated Enterprise (0-1) 42-0.
• La Grande (away, 1-0) defeated Nyssa (1-1) 42-8.
Friday, March 12
• Imbler (home, 1-0) defeated Cove (0-1) 48-20.
• Powder Valley (away, 2-0) defeated St. Paul (1-1) 44-20. The Powder Valley Badgers opened the season March 5, defeating the Crane Mustangs (0-2) on the road 18-8.
• Joseph (home, 2-0) defeated Monument (1-1) 33-13. The Joseph Eagles opened the season March 5 with a 37-18 win over the Harper Charter Hornets (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Friday, March 12
• Powder Valley (4-0) defeated St. Paul (3-1) in straight sets: 25-22, 25-21 and 25-11.
• Joseph (2-1) defeated Pine Eagle (0-4) in straight sets: 25-8, 25-2 and 25-8.
• Enterprise (2-2) defeated Pine Eagle (0-4) in straight sets: 25-12, 25-10 and 25-18.
• Union (6-0) defeated Imbler (1-2) in straight sets: 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22.
• Imbler (2-2) defeated Cove (1-3) in four sets (scores not available).
• Elgin (0-1) played Wallowa (3-1) (outcome not available).
Saturday, March 13
• La Grande (4-2) lost to Crook County (4-1) in a non-league match in straight sets: 25-20, 25-17 and 25-17.
• La Grande (4-2) lost to Pendleton in a non-league match in straight sets: 25-22, 26-24 and 25-18. La Grande’s next league match is Thursday at 6 p.m. at home against Vale.
• Powder Valley (6-0) defeated Vale (2-4) in straight sets: 25-18, 25-12 and 25-16.
• Union (7-1) defeated Vale (2-4) in straight sets: 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.
• Powder Valley (6-0) defeated Union (7-1) in three straight sets after losing the first set: 26-28, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.
• Enterprise (2-2) defeated Adrian (0-5) three sets to one: 25-17, 25-13, 20-13 and 25-20.
• Joseph (2-1) defeated Adrian (0-5) in straight sets: 25-10, 25-17 and 25-21.
• Wallowa defeated Pine Eagle in straight sets (scores not available).
BOYS SOCCER
Friday, March 12
• La Grande defeated Baker/Powder Valley 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday, March 10
• La Grande defeated Baker/Powder Valley 9-1.
— Source: Oregon School Activities Association
