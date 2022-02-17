MADRAS — Two local swim programs recently excelled at the district championships and will be looking for similar success at the state level.
The La Grande boys and girls teams earned runners-up placements on each side of the team standings, while Cove made a big impression despite its small roster. Both teams are set to travel to Tualatin to compete at the 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“I was thrilled,” Cove head coach Steve Koza said. “Our team has come a long way.”
Cove earned eight state qualifiers among four total swimmers. Tim Koza and Kaleo Theis placed first overall in two events each at the district meet, while Sarah Koza earned two individual district titles on the girls side. Taylor Fox earned qualifiers based on time in two events.
Theis, a senior, placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.40 and took top marks in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.33. The transfer from Pendleton has been a big boost to Cove’s overall efforts this year.
Senior Tim Koza has been on a roll to end his prep career at the top, taking the district crown in the 200-yard IM (2:23.37) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.58). He enters the 4A state tournament as a five-second favorite in the 200-yard IM and a two-second favorite in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Sarah Koza has produced similar results this year, culminating her season with first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (25.08) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.43). The sophomore swimmer has the second-best times in each event heading into the state championships.
“In her 50 free, (Sarah Koza) has swam faster than the first-place time right now. It’s her race to try to go get,” the coach said.
Fox, a junior, earned his place at the championships on time qualifications. He placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at districts with a time of 24.19 and placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at 59.12.
“I’m really hoping to see us come home with some state champions,” Steve Koza said. “Nothing is a given, but I like where we’re sitting.”
Tigers aim for title contention
La Grande had a strong team showing at districts, hauling in 236 points on the girls side and 195 on the boys side. The Tigers earned 14 individual spots in the state championships, while qualifying three relay teams.
Sophomore Shiloh Lynch garnered an individual district title for La Grande, taking first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.01. She also earned state qualifications in the 50-yard freestyle and as part of the 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams.
La Grande’s 400-yard free relay team of Lars Langens, Drake Adair, Glenn Ricker and Zane Ricker earned top marks at the district meet and enters the state championships with the second best time in the state.
Anica Setser, a freshman, is set to compete in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle, as well as the two relays.
Glenn Ricker, a junior and former state champion, is looking for similar success in the 100-yard fly and 100-yard breaststroke. On the girls side, freshman McKinley Kruse also qualified for the 100-year fly. She is set to also compete in the 200-yard IM, 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard free relay.
Langens, a senior, is set to compete in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Adair, a freshman, will also take on two individual events after earning qualifications in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle.
Zane Ricker will look to contribute to the Tigers’ team score in his first state meet as a freshman. He is slated to compete in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Chloe Lynch will compete on the girls side of the 500-yard freestyle after placing third at the district meet.
Cove and La Grande will be up against the state’s top competition at the 4A State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. The swimming is set to take place throughout the day on Feb. 19.
