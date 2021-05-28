The Joseph girls basketball team won its third game in a row, edging county rival Enterprise on the road Thursday, May 27, by a score of 47-41.
Stats were not available.
The Eagles (3-1 overall) play at Union Friday, while Enterprise, (1-2) visits Wallowa Tuesday, June 1.
Wednesday, May 26
Union 46, Nixyaawii 38
The Union girls notched their first victory of the season with a close win over Nixyaawii at home.
Stats were not available.
Up next for the Bobcats is another home game against Joseph on May 28 before hitting the road for a rematch with Nixyaawii on June 2.
Monday, May 24
La Grande 66, Ontario 16
The La Grande girls basketball team cruised to another blowout victory as the Tigers improved to 2-0 with a win over Greater Oregon League rival Ontario. Coach Brian Wright’s squad has scored 60 or more points in both games this season, and heads to Nixyaawii on June 1 for the first of three-straight away games.
Stats were not available.
Prep boys basketball
Thursday, May 27
La Grande 79, Baker 69
The La Grande boys started their season with a close victory over Baker at home to start the season 1-0. The Tigers will play their next game on June 1 at Nixyaawii, the first of three-straight away games.
Stats were not available.
Union 61, Four Rivers 17
The Bobcats boys team won its second game in a row to improve to 2-1 on the season with a resounding victory at home against Four Rivers.
“It was really helpful to get the younger guys some varsity minutes early in the year,” said head coach Odin Miller.
Stats were not available.
Union faces Joseph at home on May 28 before heading to Nixyaawii for an away matchup.
Pine Eagle 39, Imbler 29
The Imbler boys fall to 0-2 on the season after a tough road loss to Pine Eagle. The Panthers will head to Powder Valley on June 1 for game two of a three straight road matchups.
Stats were not available.
Joseph 66, Enterprise 33
The Eagles moved to 4-0 as they ran roughshod over the Outlaws on the road Thursday night.
Stats were not available.
The Eagles visit Union May 28, while the Outlaws (0-3 overall) visit Wallowa June 1.
Cove 61, Wallowa 38
Cove came away with a big victory against Wallowa after facing Helix the day before.
“I was really impressed with the win, having no upperclassman and facing seniors,” head coach Doug Wiggins said. “It was great to pull out a big win.”
Stats were not available.
Tuesday, May 25
Cove 77, Griswold 42
Cove boys basketball started its season with a high-scoring victory on the road against Helix.
Stats were not available.
