BAKER CITY — Sam Tsiatsos scored the game-winning basket for the Tigers with five seconds left of a back-and-forth game on Tuesday, June 8, against the Baker Bulldogs to win the game, 70-69.
The Tigers trailed for most of the game, heading into halftime down 39-31. La Grande cut the lead to six heading into the fourth quarter and trailed by one point with just 21 seconds remaining. Down 69-67, Tsiatsos scored a three-pointer to put La Grande up by one with just seconds remaining; the Bulldogs were unable to retake the lead before the game ended.
Tsiatsos led the Tigers with 15 points, while Brady Hutchins scored 14 and Devin Bell added 13. Gabe Gambleton scored at will for Baker, totaling 35 points in a hard fought battle. Paul Hobson added five three-pointers and scored 19 points for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers concluded the season series against the Bulldogs winning both games by close margins. La Grande defeated Baker 79-69 in the season opener on May 27.
La Grande is now 4-1 on the year and is set to play at home against Union on June 10 at 6 p.m. The loss to the Tigers snaps a five-game winning streak for the Bulldogs as they fall to 5-2 on the year.
La Grande girls improves to 5-0
BAKER CITY — La Grande's Camryn Collman led all scorers with 24 points to lead the Tigers to a 51-32 Greater Oregon League win over Baker City on June 8.
A dozen of Collman's points came from beyond the arc. Teammate Makenna Shorts added 13 points in the victory over the Bulldogs.
The 19-point victory is the smallest margin of victory for La Grande this year.
Following three straight games on the road, the Tigers will play at home against Union at 4:30 p.m. on June 10.
Glenn leads Union boys to third straight win
ENTERPRISE — Keegan Glenn lit up the stat sheet with a 41-point performance in Union’s third straight victory, a 72-41 drubbing of Enterprise in Blue Mountain Conference action on June 8.
The win improves Union to 6-2 on the year.
The Bobcats' Jace Phillips added nine points and nine rebounds in a solid night in the paint.
Union held a narrow 30-22 lead at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to win by 31. The Bobcats will head to La Grande on June 10.
Union girls win 5th straight
ENTERPRISE — Callie Glenn scored 19 points in Union's 50-32 victory over Enterprise in a Blue Mountain Conference matchup on June 8. The Bobcats improved to 5-1 on the season.
Claire Farwell scored 11 points for Enterprise as the Outlaws fell to 3-3 this season.
Head Coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston and the Union girls team won their fifth game in a row and will face Burns on Wednesday, June 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Powder Valley High School. Enterprise will travel to Imbler on Wednesday for a matchup against the Panthers.
Powder Valley girls clobber Imbler
IMBLER — The Badgers climbed back up to 3-3 on the season with a 39-10 Old Oregon League victory on the road over Imbler on June 8.
Powder Valley jumped out to a 27-2 advantage at halftime and held on to that lead throughout the remainder of the game.
The Badgers will play again at home on June 9 against Burns. The matchup against Imbler is the first of four straight games in four days for the Badgers.
Imbler falls to 0-6 on the season and will look to bounce back in the season finale against Enterprise on June 9. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at Imbler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.