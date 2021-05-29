The Union boys basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 55-47 victory against Joseph on Friday, May 28. The Bobcats are now riding a three-game winning streak.
Keegan Glenn led the way in scoring with a 27-point performance that helped Union jump out to an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter. Joseph was able to cut the deficit late in the game, but the Bobcats held on for the win.
Cole McLean dominated the boards for Union, grabbing 15 rebounds and adding seven points on offense.
The Bobcats will hit the road and play Nixyaawii on Wednesday, June 2, for what will be the first of three straight games on consecutive days.
Wallowa boys drop home game to Pine Eagle, fall to 0-3
The Pine Eagle boys basketball team defeated Wallowa 46-37 as the Cougars dropped their third game of the season.
Tristin Bales scored 15 points for Wallowa while Zeb Hermens added 12 points.
Up next for Wallowa is a home game against Enterprise on Tuesday, June 1.
