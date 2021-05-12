MONDAY, MAY 10
Prep baseball
Union/Cove at home defeated Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake in Heppner 11-2.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Prep baseball
La Grande at home defeated Ontario 11-1, 11-1
Prep softball
La Grande defeated Ontario on the road 14-4, 13-2.
Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove split a double header. Cove/Union won game one 8-6; Wallowa Valley won game two 11-7.
