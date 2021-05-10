FRIDAY, MAY 7

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on the road defeated Union/Cove 11-7, 7-1.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley at home defeated Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 10-1, 9-0.

College softball

Corban University defeated EOU at the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championships, Ashland, 2-1.

College men’s basketball

SOU defeated EOU at La Grande, 93-76.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Prep baseball

La Grande at home defeated Baker/Powder Valley 18-0, 11-4.

Wallowa Valley at home defeated McLoughlin, 15-0, 9-2.

Prep softball

Pendleton at home defeated La Grande 10-0.

La Grande at Pendleton defeated Ridgeview 12-11.

College softball

College of Idaho defeated EOU at the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championships, Ashland, 4-0.

College men’s basketball

SOU defeated EOU at La Grande, 95-93.

