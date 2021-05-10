FRIDAY, MAY 7
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on the road defeated Union/Cove 11-7, 7-1.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at home defeated Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 10-1, 9-0.
College softball
Corban University defeated EOU at the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championships, Ashland, 2-1.
College men’s basketball
SOU defeated EOU at La Grande, 93-76.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Prep baseball
La Grande at home defeated Baker/Powder Valley 18-0, 11-4.
Wallowa Valley at home defeated McLoughlin, 15-0, 9-2.
Prep softball
Pendleton at home defeated La Grande 10-0.
La Grande at Pendleton defeated Ridgeview 12-11.
College softball
College of Idaho defeated EOU at the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championships, Ashland, 4-0.
College men’s basketball
SOU defeated EOU at La Grande, 95-93.
