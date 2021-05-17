Tuesday, May 11
Prep softball
La Grande on the road defeated Ontario 13-2 and 14-4. The Tigers finished the season 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Greater Oregon League.
Thursday, May 13
Prep baseball
La Grande on the road defeated Pendleton 7-4. The Tigers finished the season 12-1 overall and with a Greater Oregon League record of 10-0. La Grande faces Gladstone on Monday, May 17, in Hermiston in the 4A Showcase Tournament.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Prep baseball
Wallowa Valley defeated Burns at Baker High School 20-9. The Eagles finished the season 11-2 overall and 1-0 in the Special District 5 league.
Baker/Powder Valley on the road defeated Nyssa 22-3 and 15-3. The Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 9-6 and a Greater Oregon League record of 4-6.
The outcome of the Union/Cove vs. McLoughlin game was not available on the Oregon School Activities Association website. Before the games, Union/Cove’s record stood at 1-9 overall and 1-3 in the Special District 7 league.
Prep softball
Nyssa at home defeated Baker/Powder Valley 9-5 and 18-4. The Bulldogs finished the season 1-10 overall and 0-6 in the Greater Oregon League.
Burns at home defeated Wallowa Valley 3-2. The Outlaws finished the season 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the Special District 2 league.
Union/Cove on the road defeated Umatilla 23-0 and 19-0. The Bobcats have an overall record of 11-3 and a record of 3-1 in the Special District 6 league and play Gaston on Tuesday, May 1,8 in Boardman in the first round of state playoffs.
— Source: Oregon School Activities Association
