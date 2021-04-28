THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Prep boys golf
Wallowa at Heppner/Ione
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Prep boys tennis
Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.
College track & field
EOU at Buc Scoring Invitational, Spokane, Washington
College baseball
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.
College softball
EOU at Oregon Tech, noon & 2 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Prep baseball
La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.
La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 2:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Vale at La Grande, 11 a.m.
Vale at La Grande, 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 12 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph,2 p.m.
College baseball
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 12 p.m.
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.
College softball
EOU at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m.
EOU at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 1 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 3 p.m.
