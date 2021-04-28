THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Prep boys golf

Wallowa at Heppner/Ione

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Prep boys tennis

Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.

College track & field

EOU at Buc Scoring Invitational, Spokane, Washington

College baseball

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.

College softball

EOU at Oregon Tech, noon & 2 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Prep baseball

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Vale at La Grande, 11 a.m.

Vale at La Grande, 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 12 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph,2 p.m.

College baseball

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 12 p.m.

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.

College softball

EOU at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m.

EOU at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 1 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 3 p.m.

