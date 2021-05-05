THURSDAY, MAY 6
Prep softball
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Prep boys track and field
La Grande Greater Oregon League Invitational, La Grande
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, TBD
College track and field
EOU at Oregon Twilight meet in Eugene
College softball
Cascade Collegiate Conference championship
EOU vs. Corban at Ashland, 9 a.m.
College men's basketball
Southern Oregon at EOU, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Prep baseball
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 11 a.m.
McLoughlin at Wallowa Valley, 1 p.m. .
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 11 a.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
La Grande at Ridgeview (Pendleton High School) 1:30 p.m.
College track and field
EOU at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multis in Caldwell, Idaho
College men's basketball
Southern Oregon at EOU, 3 p.m.
