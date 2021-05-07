SATURDAY, MAY 8
Prep baseball
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 11 a.m.
McLoughlin at Wallowa Valley, 1 p.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
La Grande at Ridgeview (Pendleton High School) 1:30 p.m.
College track and field
EOU at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multis in Caldwell, Idaho
College men’s basketball
Southern Oregon at EOU, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
College track and field
EOU at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multis in Caldwell, Idaho
MONDAY, MAY 10
Prep baseball
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Vale at Baker/Powder Valley, TBD
Prep boys and girls golf
Greater Oregon League Invitational, La Grande, TBD
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Prep baseball
Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.
