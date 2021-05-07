SATURDAY, MAY 8

Prep baseball

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 11 a.m.

McLoughlin at Wallowa Valley, 1 p.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

La Grande at Ridgeview (Pendleton High School) 1:30 p.m.

College track and field

EOU at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multis in Caldwell, Idaho

College men’s basketball

Southern Oregon at EOU, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

College track and field

EOU at the Canis Latrans Qualifier and Multis in Caldwell, Idaho

MONDAY, MAY 10

Prep baseball

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Vale at Baker/Powder Valley, TBD

Prep boys and girls golf

Greater Oregon League Invitational, La Grande, TBD

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Prep baseball

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.