TUESDAY, MAY 4

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at Wallowa Valley, 2 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Prep softball

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Prep boys track and field

La Grande Greater Oregon League Invitational, La Grande

Prep baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 3 p.m.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.

Prep boys tennis

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, TBD

College track and field

EOU at Oregon Twilight meet in Eugene

College softball

EOU vs. Corban at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship, Ashland, 9 a.m.

College men’s basketball

Southern Oregon at EOU, 6 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.