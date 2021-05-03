TUESDAY, MAY 4
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Wallowa Valley, 2 p.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at Heppner/Ione, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Prep softball
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Prep boys track and field
La Grande Greater Oregon League Invitational, La Grande
Prep baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 3 p.m.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Prep boys tennis
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande, TBD
College track and field
EOU at Oregon Twilight meet in Eugene
College softball
EOU vs. Corban at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship, Ashland, 9 a.m.
College men’s basketball
Southern Oregon at EOU, 6 p.m.
