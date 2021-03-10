LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School varsity football team is gearing up for its first game of the new season, facing off against the Nyssa Bulldogs on Thursday, March 11.
The season opener will be the team’s first game in more than a year — and its first as returning champions.
The Tiger’s last game was the OSAA Class 4A Football State Championship against the Banks Braves on Nov. 30, 2019. La Grande shut out the defending champions 21-0.
In stark contrast to the boisterous and cheering pro-La Grande crowds that filled the stadium at that game in Hermiston, the Tigers will be nearly alone in Nyssa as the only spectators at the match will be families of the home team.
“You know it’s going to be awful different, that’s for sure, because it’s nice to have the crowds involved,” La Grande head football coach Rich McIlmoil said.
The community has been supportive of the team throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he said, and while not playing in front of fans will be awkward, “at least the boys get to play.”
McIlmoil said he has a positive outlook toward the upcoming match.
“I think we look pretty good,” he said, “and I have no doubt in my mind that our boys are going to compete as hard as they can.”
Besides the change of crowds, there have been new adjustments in the Oregon School Activities Association regarding league sports this year — specifically, forming a hybrid league of high schools in Nyssa, Vale, Burns, Ontario, Baker and La Grande. While the last three schools are 4A, Nyssa, Burns and Vale are normally 3A schools.
“Out here in Eastern Oregon it’ll be pretty comparable,” the coach said of the hybrid league. “I think we’ll see a lot of kids that are out of shape and not ready to hit right away, but as we get a few games under our belt, or as games continue, the kids will only get better with every snap of the ball, that’s for sure.”
In addition, the OSAA has yet to announce any form of championship, which means the Tigers will hold on to their title by default. Even so, the Tigers look to compete as hard as the year before.
“We want that No. 1 spot,” said McIlmoil. “That’s what we’re going for every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.