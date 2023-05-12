LA GRANDE — The awards continue to pile up in the La Grande School District.
The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association has selected Alma Crow as the 4A All-Sports Coach of the Year for girls cross-country and Parker McKinley as the 4A All-Sports Coach of the Year for baseball.
“Awards like this only come along when we are surrounded by amazing people with a common goal in mind,” McKinley said. “Our student-athletes work endlessly to be committed to their classes, their teammates, their coaches and their families to be the best people they can be. The teamwork that everyone displays on a daily basis in La Grande is a special environment that we are all lucky to be a part of and be proud of.”
McKinley has coached varsity baseball at La Grande for 12 years, 10 years as the head coach.
McKinley led La Grande to its third state championship last year, following a 10-1 win over Hidden Valley. The Tigers also claimed their other state titles in 2007 and 2017.
Crow has been coaching the La Grande cross-country for 10 years. She said it is an honor to receive the OACA coaching award.
“Building a strong cross country program at La Grande High School has been a true labor of love and has always been a personal goal of mine,” she said. “I hope to have the same impact with my athletes’ that previous coaches had in my life, paving a way for the next generation of runners.”
Crow led the Tigers to the first state title in program history last November. La Grande placed three finishers in the top four and four in the top 15, led by Cecilia Villagomez’s second-place finish.
Crow and McKinley join Klel Carson who was named OACA’s wrestling coach of the year and Cindy Williams, an assistant coach for the La Grande High School volleyball team and the program’s junior varsity coach, who was named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year, and Dalton Sheets, a La Grande Middle School wrestling coach and football coach, who was named the middle school coach of the year.
The five La Grande coaches will be honored and recognized at the OACA Awards Banquet Saturday, May 27, in Eugene.
