Prep baseball welcome home

Coach Parker McKinley receives congratulatory handshake at Pioneer Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The team won the OSAA 4A state championship against Hidden Valley 10-1 on June 7. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The awards continue to pile up in the La Grande School District.

The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association has selected Alma Crow as the 4A All-Sports Coach of the Year for girls cross-country and Parker McKinley as the 4A All-Sports Coach of the Year for baseball.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.