PORTLAND — The Molalla River and Gladstone school districts released a joint statement with the Oregon School Activities Association on Wednesday, Feb. 2, promising a thorough investigation into alleged racial taunts at a recent high school basketball game.
Boys basketball players from Gladstone High School claimed they faced racism and intimidation on Jan. 28 as they traveled to face Molalla, including an adult displaying a photo of a confederate flag in their direction, a Molalla student adorned in blackface, monkey noises chanted from the Molalla student section toward Black Gladstone players, and a phone call from the Molalla High School student resource officer.
“We are deeply troubled by allegations that Gladstone High students were the subject of racial taunting at a recent varsity basketball game at Molalla High School,” the joint statement from Gladstone, Molalla and the OSAA reads. “Accordingly, the Molalla River School District, Gladstone School District, and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) are coordinating an investigation to determine what occurred and what future steps to take. We are issuing this statement to express our plans to jointly resolve this difficult situation.
“This investigation’s success requires that we acknowledge the need for deep conversation, in depth fact-finding and a thorough understanding about what occurred. We will engage people at every level, from district administrators to coaches to students. To that end, we will be working with an independent investigator, and we will take appropriate action upon the investigation’s completion.”
The OSAA’s previously contracted independent investigation into allegations leveled by Gladstone against football players on La Grande took approximately two months, yielding an “inconclusive” result.
It is also still investigating a racist incident that allegedly occurred during a girls basketball game in Clatskanie, and the Benson girls basketball team claims it was the victim of racist taunts on the road in Camas, Washington.
According to reporting by KOIN 6 News, the Molalla Police Department is also investigating the Molalla-Gladstone event as a “potential crime and bias-based incident.” None of the aforementioned allegations of racial bias involving Oregon schools have included legal repercussions, so far.
“The messages we send through our words and actions convey who we are,” the joint statement, signed by OSAA director Peter Weber along superintendents Tony Mann of Molalla and Bob Stewart of Gladstone reads. “We must never stop evaluating and improving how we treat each other in this world, and we have zero tolerance for racial discrimination and intimidation in our schools.
