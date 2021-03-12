LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University head football coach Tim Camp announced two camps that will take place this summer.
The first will be for eight- and six-player teams June 20-23 at Elgin High School, Elgin Price for the camp is $125 per student-athlete and $50 per coach. This price will include lunch and dinner for coaches.
High school students in ninth-12th grade are eligible to attend. The first camp includes scrimmages, individual coaching and a passing league. EOU’s coaching staff also will evaluate players and officiate matches.
The second camp is an 11-player team camp July 12-15 on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. Price is $170 for day participants and $225 for overnight participants.
Athletes again must be high school aged (ninth-12th grade). The second camp offers controlled scrimmages, individual drills and a passing league.
For information on the both camps, please contact Tim Camp at tcamp@eou.edu or at 541-805-58969. Those interested in the first camp date also can contact Andrew Woody at woodya@eou.edu or at 541-805-8844. Those interested in the second camp date also can contact Bryan Mills at millsbk@eou.edu or at 541-975-3206.
