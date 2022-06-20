LA GRANDE — The annual Oregon all-star volleyball match has consistently brought high-level talent from across the state — and Northeastern Oregon — to Quinn Coliseum each year.
That was no different on Saturday, June 18, though this year there was a unique local aspect.
All six Union County schools were represented among the 34 athletes who took part in the event, showing that the local talent doesn’t come from only one or two schools in the region.
“I think it means that our district, and around here, were really good” at volleyball, said Cove’s Rachel Baird.
Baird was joined locally by Union’s Kaylin Nowak, Powder Valley’s Trinity Nesser, Elgin’s Erika Adams, Imbler’s Joelle Treat and La Grande’s Shelby Burgess.
“I think that’s really cool,” Burgess said. “I think it’s nice that all of us in Union County are coming together to represent Eastern Oregon. I think it’s really cool for all of us to be able to get the opportunity to play together.”
Add in Wallowa’s Haley Brockamp and seven Northeastern Oregon schools had an athlete present on the Eastern Oregon University campus.
“We live in a rural area, so I think it says there’s a lot of talent in a small community,” Nowak said. “There’s not a bunch of club teams around here, a bunch of resources for us to play year-round, but we’re still devoted to playing volleyball.”
The event brought athletes from all corners of the state to La Grande, giving most the opportunity to don a uniform one more time — though some of the players will continue their volleyball careers at the college level.
The players had one practice together late on June 17 before playing in best-of-three matches starting the next morning, meaning the turnaround from meeting their teammates to stepping on the court was quick.
“I think it’s a lot of fun being able to play again, especially with a new group of girls, because I’m so used to playing with the same girls for four years straight now,” Treat said. “I think we all connected really well. That’s really cool. I’m having a lot of fun, and I’m glad I got this opportunity.”
Adams, a self-described extrovert, said she found joy in the experience and in sharing a passion with the other athletes, most of whom she had never met before.
“It’s a brand-new experience. It kind of gives you an idea, also, if you were to continue and pursue sports what it would be like being able to play with girls that you meet (at the next level),” she said. “Even with this being a quick experience, just two days, I’m able to make friends and learn how to play with other types of people.”
Brockamp said the process of learning to play together quickly ended up being different than she anticipated.
“I thought it was going to be really difficult, because you only have one hour (to) practice, but it’s been really fun, and we actually mesh really good. We just have to communicate,” she said.
The athletes were divided into four teams, coached by either Marji Lind, of Powder Valley, Baker City’s Ali Abrego, Joseph’s Jill Hite or St. Paul’s Lesli Hiller. Team Lind and Team Abrego won the early matches in two sets to set up the championship battle. Team Hiller defeated Team Hite in three sets in the third-place match, and Team Lind won the championship over Team Abrego in two sets.
Treat, Nesser and Baird were all members of Lind’s team. Hite’s team included Burgess and Brockamp, Nowak was on Abrego’s team and Adams was on Hiller’s squad.
The athletes said they were appreciative of the opportunity to step on the court one more time, and for Nesser, it also meant getting to not only play under Lind one more time but getting to play at EOU — where she said she has watched several matches.
“It’s really nice to play with people that are at our same skill level and play with people we played against (previously),” she said. “My team is great. We talk a lot, we really have clicked. I appreciate that, and I appreciate getting to play for Marji again.”
Treat noted that it felt good to be playing in the all-star contest.
“I know I worked very hard my whole high school career. It feels rewarding to have my hard work pay off right now,” she said. “Even though we’re not playing for a big title, it’s still a big honor to be able to do this.”
And, for most, it was a great swan song before heading to the next stage of life.
“I think it’s kind of the last hurrah before we head off to college,” Baird said, “and it’s nice to be able to play one last time.”
