SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Prep boys basketball
Pine Eagle at Enterprise, noon
Wallowa at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Wallowa at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
La Grande at 4A-SD4 District Wrestling Championship, La Grande, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Prep boys basketball
Powder Valley at Enterprise, 2:30 p.m.
Union at Nyssa, 4:40 p.m.
Nixyaawii at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Grant Union, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Nixyaawii at La Grande, 1 p.m.
Powder Valley at Enterprise, 1 p.m.
Joseph at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Prep boys basketball
La Grande at Vale, 4:30 p.m.
Crane at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Vale at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Crane at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Prep boys basketball
Crane at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.
Crane at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Crane at Enterprise, noon
Crane at Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Prep boys basketball
Powder Valley at Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Union at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Powder Valley at Joseph, 2 p.m.
Union at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
La Grande at SD4 District Meet, Gladstone High School, TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Prep girls basketball
Baker City at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Damascus Christian at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Prep boys basketball
Joseph at Grant Union, 3 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Powder Valley at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.
