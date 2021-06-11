SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Prep boys basketball

Pine Eagle at Enterprise, noon

Wallowa at Enterprise, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Wallowa at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

La Grande at 4A-SD4 District Wrestling Championship, La Grande, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Prep boys basketball

Powder Valley at Enterprise, 2:30 p.m.

Union at Nyssa, 4:40 p.m.

Nixyaawii at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Grant Union, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at La Grande, 1 p.m.

Powder Valley at Enterprise, 1 p.m.

Joseph at Grant Union, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Prep boys basketball

La Grande at Vale, 4:30 p.m.

Crane at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Vale at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Crane at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Prep boys basketball

Crane at Enterprise, 1:30 p.m.

Crane at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Crane at Enterprise, noon

Crane at Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Prep boys basketball

Powder Valley at Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Union at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Powder Valley at Joseph, 2 p.m.

Union at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

La Grande at SD4 District Meet, Gladstone High School, TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Prep girls basketball

Baker City at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Damascus Christian at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Prep boys basketball

Joseph at Grant Union, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Powder Valley at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.