Schedule subject to change

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Prep boys basketball

Cove at Joseph, 5 p.m.

Baker at Vale, 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Imbler at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Enterprise at Wallowa, 4:30 p.m.

Vale at Baker, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Prep boys basketball

Union at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Joseph at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

Union at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Prep boys basketball

Ontario at Baker, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.

La Grande at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m. (MT)

Prep girls basketball

Baker at Ontario, 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Imbler at Union, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at Nyssa, 6 p.m. (MT)

Prep wrestling

La Grande vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Wrestling Meet, TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Prep boys basketball

Pine Eagle at Union, 6:30 p.m.

