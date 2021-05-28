Schedule subject to change
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Prep boys basketball
Cove at Joseph, 5 p.m.
Baker at Vale, 5:30 p.m. (MT)
Imbler at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Enterprise at Wallowa, 4:30 p.m.
Vale at Baker, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
La Grande at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Prep boys basketball
Union at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Powder Valley at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Joseph at Wallowa, 5 p.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Baker, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Prep boys basketball
Ontario at Baker, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m. (MT)
Prep girls basketball
Baker at Ontario, 5:30 p.m. (MT)
Imbler at Union, 5:30 p.m.
La Grande at Nyssa, 6 p.m. (MT)
Prep wrestling
La Grande vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Wrestling Meet, TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Prep boys basketball
Pine Eagle at Union, 6:30 p.m.
