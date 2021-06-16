Schedule subject to change

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Prep boys basketball

Powder Valley at Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Union at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Powder Valley at Joseph, 2 p.m.

Union at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

La Grande at SD4 District Meet, Gladstone High School, TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Prep girls basketball

Baker City at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Damascus Christian at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Prep boys basketball

Joseph at Grant Union, 3 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Powder Valley at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.

