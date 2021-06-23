Schedule subject to change

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Prep boys basketball

Class 1A state tournament, Baker City

Teams and Times TBD

Prep girls basketball

Class 1A state tournament, Baker City

Powder Valley vs. TBD, TBA

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Prep boys basketball

Class 2A state tournament, Site TBA

Union vs. TBD, Time TBA

Prep wrestling

La Grande qualifiers at Class 4A State Championships, Cascade High School, Turner, noon

Elgin, Imbler, Joseph/Wallowa, Enterprise, Union/Cove qualifiers at Class 2A/1A State Championships, Sweet Home High, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Prep boys basketball

Class 2A state tournament, Site TBA

Union vs. TBD, Time TBA

Prep wrestling

La Grande qualifiers at Class 4A State Wrestling Championships, Cascade High School, Turner, noon

Elgin, Imbler, Joseph/Wallowa, Enterprise, Union/Cove qualifiers at Class 2A/1A State Wrestling Championships, Sweet Home High School, Sweet Home, 1 p.m.

