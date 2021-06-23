Schedule subject to change
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Prep boys basketball
Class 1A state tournament, Baker City
Teams and Times TBD
Prep girls basketball
Class 1A state tournament, Baker City
Powder Valley vs. TBD, TBA
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Prep boys basketball
Class 2A state tournament, Site TBA
Union vs. TBD, Time TBA
Prep wrestling
La Grande qualifiers at Class 4A State Championships, Cascade High School, Turner, noon
Elgin, Imbler, Joseph/Wallowa, Enterprise, Union/Cove qualifiers at Class 2A/1A State Championships, Sweet Home High, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Prep boys basketball
Class 2A state tournament, Site TBA
Union vs. TBD, Time TBA
Prep wrestling
La Grande qualifiers at Class 4A State Wrestling Championships, Cascade High School, Turner, noon
Elgin, Imbler, Joseph/Wallowa, Enterprise, Union/Cove qualifiers at Class 2A/1A State Wrestling Championships, Sweet Home High School, Sweet Home, 1 p.m.
