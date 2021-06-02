Schedule subject to change

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Prep boys basketball

Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.

La Grande at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Imbler at Union, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Prep wrestling

La Grande vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Meet, TBD

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Prep boys basketball

Pine Eagle at Union, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Prep boys basketball

Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

Prep boys basketball

Baker at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Baker at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Prep boys basketball

Powder Valley at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Powder Valley at Imbler, 4 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 6 p.m.

Union at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Prep boys basketball

Burns at Powder Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Imbler, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Burns at Powder Valley, 1 p.m.

Burns at Union, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Baker, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen vs. La Grande Dual Meet, TBD

Pendleton vs. La Grande Dual Meet, TBD

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Prep boys basketball

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Union at La Grande 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Union at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Prep boys basketball

Union at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Union at Wallowa, 5 p.m.

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.