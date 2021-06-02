Schedule subject to change
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Prep boys basketball
Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Imbler at Union, 5:30 p.m.
La Grande at Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Prep wrestling
La Grande vs. Baker/Powder Valley Dual Meet, TBD
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Prep boys basketball
Pine Eagle at Union, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Prep boys basketball
Griswold at Cove, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
Prep boys basketball
Baker at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Baker at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Prep boys basketball
Powder Valley at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
La Grande at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Powder Valley at Imbler, 4 p.m.
La Grande at Baker, 6 p.m.
Union at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Prep boys basketball
Burns at Powder Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Imbler, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Burns at Powder Valley, 1 p.m.
Burns at Union, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Baker, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen vs. La Grande Dual Meet, TBD
Pendleton vs. La Grande Dual Meet, TBD
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Prep boys basketball
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Union at La Grande 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Union at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
Prep boys basketball
Union at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Union at Wallowa, 5 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.
