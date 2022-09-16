WILSONVILLE — Five of Oregon’s leading school organizations made a joint plea Thursday, Sept. 15, as fall sports begin: that adults in positions of power and responsibility crack down on harassing and bullying behavior.

The Oregon School Activities Association, the State Board of Education, the Oregon Department of Education, as well as the Oregon School Boards Association and Coalition of Oregon School Administrators issued a joint statement calling on adults at sporting events and other activities to watch out for harassing and bullying behavior, and interrupt it appropriately. The groups said they’ve noticed, “increasing negativity, bullying, and even hate speech and symbols entering into these activities” in recent years.

