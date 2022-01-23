Brothers Tee Ledbetter (3) and Bo Ledbetter (1) celebrate with fellow Union Bobcats Titus Davenport (12) and Chase Koshinsky (right) after Bo Ledbetter hit a 3-point shot right before halftime at Imbler High School on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Union defeated Imbler 55-27 in the team’s season opener. The Cove transfers are looking to lead a young Union team to success this year after the Bobcats made it to the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament last spring.
WILSONVILLE — The Oregon School Activities Association announced an update to its winter sports schedule on Thursday, Jan. 20, modifying championship formats in the midst of the recent spike in COVID-19
The changes, which were discussed at an OSAA Executive Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20, involve modifications to swimming and wrestling schedules, as well as potential updates to state basketball tournaments if affected by COVID-19. OSAA’s press release noted that the changes are subject to change as the pandemic continues to impact the landscape of high school sports in Oregon.
“The OSAA Executive Board remains committed to providing state championships in every activity offered by the Association and will continue to work closely with schools and venues throughout the year,” the statement read.
The 2022 swimming state championships are set to be moved to a timed final format. Competition among 1A/2A/3A/4A teams will take place on the afternoon of Feb. 19, while the 5A state championship will occur on Feb. 18. The 6A state championship was moved to the morning of Feb. 19. Both the La Grande and Cove swim programs will compete on the afternoon of Feb. 19.
OSAA reported that the number of alternates allowed to attend per relay team was reduced from four to two athletes. The modification, along with schedule changes, will allow OSAA to access the Tualatin Hills Swim Center without reducing the number of qualifiers from across the state.
Adjustments that will not have a major impact on Union and Wallowa County schools were announced regarding wrestling and dance/drill state championships. The 6A state wrestling championship date was moved, while time requirements for dance/drill performances were adjusted.
OSAA stated that it plans to move forward with the eight-team format for the final sites of basketball state championships, but is prepared to move to home sites if necessary. The same adjustment was made during the volleyball playoffs in the fall.
The organization emphasized its playoff forfeiture policy — once the state brackets are published, COVID-19 related cancellations will be scored as a forfeit. It also went on to state that canceled league games should be rescheduled by Feb. 11.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.