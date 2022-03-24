La Grande's Joshua Collins throws Stayton's Eli Howard in the finals of the 138 pound weight class at the OSAA Class 4A state wrestling championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Cascade High School in Turner. Collins beat Howard, 11-4, to win the state title.
PORTLAND — Oregon’s wrestling state tournament could soon be separated into two venues, a goal that the Oregon School Activities Association’s State Championship Committee made clear during a meeting on March 14.
The committee’s update following the meeting states that the goal is to have two locations for future wrestling state tournaments — venue for 6A and 5A, and a second venue for 4A, 3A and 2A/1A.
The OSAA has been holding the culminating wrestling events simultaneously at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland since 2007. For the 2021-2022 season, the tournament had to be split up due to COVID-19 policies at the venue, which would have made the tournament unfeasible to hold at one location.
Due to increased participation, sparked by the start of the official girls wrestling tournament four years ago, the tournament is moving to two locations. This includes splitting girls wrestling into a 6A/5A and a 4A/3A/2A/1A classification.
For the 2021-2022 season, the girls wrestling state championship was held at Culver High School and had 12-person brackets. The new proposal would make it so there’s two classifications with each getting an eight-person bracket. The tournaments would be held at the same venue as the boys.
In the 2021-2022 season, the big schools accounted for nine of the state champions while the small schools took home five titles. Tillamook was the highest-scoring small school, finishing fourth.
The state championship committee again stated that it does not support holding a dual meet state championship.
The next meeting of the OSAA State Championship Committee will be on April 18. None of the changes made by the state championship committee are final, and all changes need to be approved by the OSAA Executive Committee before becoming final.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.