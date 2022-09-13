18078944-standard.jpeg

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board voted Monday, Sept. 12, to approve the proposed changes to OSAA’s Awards Rule 8.4, which details how student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness. The only step left is for the OSAA’s delegate assembly to vote on the proposal during its Oct. 10 meeting.

 The Oregonian, File

WILSONVILLE — There is only one step left before Oregon high school athletes will be permitted to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board voted Monday, Sept. 12, to approve the proposed changes to OSAA’s Awards Rule 8.4, which details how student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness. The only step left is for the OSAA’s delegate assembly to vote on the proposal during its Oct. 10 meeting.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.