WILSONVILLE — There is only one step left before Oregon high school athletes will be permitted to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board voted Monday, Sept. 12, to approve the proposed changes to OSAA’s Awards Rule 8.4, which details how student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness. The only step left is for the OSAA’s delegate assembly to vote on the proposal during its Oct. 10 meeting.
As it is, OSAA’s Rule 8.4 currently reads: “A student becomes ineligible for one calendar year after the date of the report of the violation to the OSAA if at any time the student accepts or enters into any agreement for the purpose of later accepting any compensation or thing of value for or in recognition of athletic or activities abilities.”
Awards Rule 8.4 is in the OSAA’s Handbook, meaning that the change needs to be accepted by both the executive board and the delegate assembly.
The addition is Rule 8.4.4, which reads, “The following is intended to offer guidance to students, parents, and member schools regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).”
This would make it possible for student-athletes to profit from the use of their NIL, provided they follow a list of rules. For instance, compensation cannot be:
• contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement (scoring a set amount of points or winning a state title).
• provided as an inducement to attend a particular school or to stay at a particular school.
• provided by any OSAA member school or an agent of that school (such as an employee or the booster club).
Student-athletes must disclose any NIL agreement or contract with the school they attend. They also are not allowed to use logos or insignias of the OSAA or any member schools as a part of any NIL activities, which includes apparel or equipment that contains those marks and/or references the OSAA, school or mascot of a school as a part of their deal.
School facilities and equipment are not allowed to be used for NIL purposes. Practice and/or game film are also not to be used for NIL activities. Student-athletes are not allowed to promote anything during team activities, and they are not allowed to promote services or products associated with adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine, vaping products, marijuana products, controlled substances, prescription pharmaceuticals, political parties, political candidates, any product that is illegal for people under 18, gambling, sports betting, the lottery, weapons and ammunition.
Student-athletes profiting off their NIL is not new to Oregon. In 2021, college athletes in the state were given the ability to profit off their NIL when Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 5. High School commissions around the country have taken note as college athletes have gained the ability to make money off their NIL.
Several states, including California and New York, already allow high school student-athletes to profit from their NIL.
