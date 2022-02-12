WILSONVILLE — The 4A state basketball tournaments are on the move.
The Oregon School Activities Association announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9, that the boys and girls state tournaments will be moved to the Coos Bay area. After Forest Grove requested not to host the event this year, Marshfield and North Bend high schools will be holding the state tournaments.
“We’ll travel wherever we need to go in order to play,” La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said.
Goodman noted that La Grande teams have often had to travel far for tournament play in the past, stating that travel plan will not be an issue. The Tigers are currently tied for first in the Greater Oregon League boys standings and second on the girls side.
Forest Grove cited COVID-19 issues as the reason for not holding the tournament, stating that the community has been hit hard by the pandemic. Additionally, OSAA reported that the matchups would likely see a fan restriction at the Forest Grove facilities.
Marshfield and North Bend stepped up to host the event, in addition to also hosting the 3A state tournament finals. Pendleton was considered as a top location to host the event, according to OSAA, but there are more schools on the west side of the state that would have to travel to East Oregon.
The 4A boys and girls tournament final rounds are set to be held from March 10-12. The first-round matchups the week prior will still be held at the higher-seeded high schools.
La Grande and Baker teams that qualify for the tournament will likely face a nearly eight-hour drive, as opposed to about four and a half hours to Forest Grove.
Boys quarterfinal matchups are slated to be held throughout the afternoon at North Bend High School, while the remaining rounds will be played at Marshfield High School. The 4A boys championship game is scheduled for 3:15 on March 12 at Marshfield High School, according to OSAA.
On the girls side, the quarterfinals through championship matchup will take place at Marshfield High School. The girls final is slated for 8:30 p.m. on March 12 at Marshfield.
Marshfield is a 4A school that will likely qualify for the state tournament on both sides, with its boys team currently standing at 17-4 and the girls team at 15-6. Host schools typically do not play in the tournament, which is a concern OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber addressed in the release by OSAA.
“Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation,” Weber told John Gunther of The World newspaper in Coos Bay. “We’ve had it come up in a few other circumstances.”
Forest Grove was previously slated to host the 3A and 4A volleyball tournaments in the fall, but the tournaments were moved to Corvallis.
First-round matchups of the 4A OSAA tournament are set to begin on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.