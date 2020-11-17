LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s own was honored on a national stage for his prowess in the great American sport of baseball.
Logan Paustian, a recent La Grande High School alumnus and elite-caliber catcher for La Grande baseball, was selected to the All Region 8 team on Friday, Nov. 13, joining top players from across the West Coast states.
Paustian was one of only three Oregonians selected to the regional team, which pulls top players from Washington, California, Hawaii, Alaska and Oregon.
"Ultimately, the awards and recognition he receives are a byproduct of his unrelenting hard work, dedication and respect for a game that he loves," said Parker McKinley, head coach of La Grande’s baseball team. "He's a special talent, a special person and a young man that continues to make all of his supporters proud beyond explanation."
La Grande High School Principal Brett Baxter extended his praise to Paustian in an email, saying he is "one of the hardest working and kindest young men I know."
Paustian is set to start his freshman year behind the plate with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2021.
