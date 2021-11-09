Playoff brackets The Observer Nov 9, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP FOOTBALLClass 4A state playoffsFirst roundNov. 5La Grande 34, Gladstone 12Cascade 67, Astoria 24Marshfield 43, Madras 0Mazama 42, North Eugene 0Estacada 37, Stayton 0Henley 35, Tillamook 14Marist Catholic 42, Baker 7Banks 29, Hidden Valley 0QuarterfinalsNov. 12Heney at Marshfield, TBDLa Grande at Estacada, 6 p.m.Marist Catholic at Cascade, Scio, 7 p.m.Nov. 13Mazama at Banks, 1 p.m.SemifinalsNov. 19Quarterfinal winners, TBDChampionshipNov. 27Semifinal winners, TBDClass 1A state playoffsFirst roundAdrian 58, Imbler 0Powder Valley 70, Perrydale 34Waldport 72, Elgin 30St. Paul 44, Ione/Arlington 8Myrtle Point 42, Enterprise 6Dufur 58, Gold Beach 40Lost River 38, Camas Valley 0Crane 46, Bonanza 6QuarterfinalsNov. 12Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterWaldport at Lost River, 7 p.m.Crane at St. Paul, 7 p.m.Myrtle Point at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Nov. 13Dufur at Adrian, noonSemifinalsNov. 19-20Quarterfinal winners, TBDChampionshipNov. 27Semifinal winners, TBDPrep Girls SoccerClass 4A state playoffsFirst roundNov. 2Gladstone 5, Newport/Eddyville Charter 0Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1, OTLa Grande 1, Corbett 0Woodburn 1, North Valley 1, Woodburn advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3North Marion 6, Astoria 0Philomath 3, Henley 2Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0QuarterfinalsNov. 6Gladstone 1, Marist Catholic 0Woodburn 2, La Grande 0North Marion 1, Philomath 0Hidden Valley 1, Valley Catholic 0Semifinals,Nov. 9Woodburn at Gladstone, 6 p.m.North Marion at Hidden Valley, TBDChampionshipNov. 13At Liberty High School, HillsboroSemifinal winners, TBD Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
