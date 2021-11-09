PREP FOOTBALL

Class 4A state playoffs

First round

Nov. 5

La Grande 34, Gladstone 12

Cascade 67, Astoria 24

Marshfield 43, Madras 0

Mazama 42, North Eugene 0

Estacada 37, Stayton 0

Henley 35, Tillamook 14

Marist Catholic 42, Baker 7

Banks 29, Hidden Valley 0

Quarterfinals

Nov. 12

Heney at Marshfield, TBD

La Grande at Estacada, 6 p.m.

Marist Catholic at Cascade, Scio, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13

Mazama at Banks, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 19

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Nov. 27

Semifinal winners, TBD

Class 1A state playoffs

First round

Adrian 58, Imbler 0

Powder Valley 70, Perrydale 34

Waldport 72, Elgin 30

St. Paul 44, Ione/Arlington 8

Myrtle Point 42, Enterprise 6

Dufur 58, Gold Beach 40

Lost River 38, Camas Valley 0

Crane 46, Bonanza 6

Quarterfinals

Nov. 12

Waldport at Lost River, 7 p.m.

Crane at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Point at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13

Dufur at Adrian, noon

Semifinals

Nov. 19-20

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Nov. 27

Semifinal winners, TBD

Prep Girls Soccer

Class 4A state playoffs

First round

Nov. 2

Gladstone 5, Newport/Eddyville Charter 0

Marist Catholic 3, Sisters 1, OT

La Grande 1, Corbett 0

Woodburn 1, North Valley 1, Woodburn advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3

North Marion 6, Astoria 0

Philomath 3, Henley 2

Valley Catholic 4, Mazama 0

Hidden Valley 5, Estacada 0

Quarterfinals

Nov. 6

Gladstone 1, Marist Catholic 0

Woodburn 2, La Grande 0

North Marion 1, Philomath 0

Hidden Valley 1, Valley Catholic 0

Semifinals,

Nov. 9

Woodburn at Gladstone, 6 p.m.

North Marion at Hidden Valley, TBD

Championship

Nov. 13

At Liberty High School, Hillsboro

Semifinal winners, TBD

