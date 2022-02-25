NORTH POWDER -- Despite trailing most of the game, and being down five points with three minutes to go, Powder Valley showed its veteran poise and used a late charge to secure victory.
The second-seeded Powder Valley boys continued their run at the 1A state tournament with a 68-63 win over Trinity Lutheran in a second-round contest Friday, Feb. 25.
"It was a one-point game with eight seconds and Reece Dixon took a charge that kind of sealed the deal," Powder Valley coach Kyle Dixon said. "Then their coach got a technical and we were able to hit the free throws."
Reece Dixon led the way for the Badgers with 17 points, Kaden Krieger added 13, Kaiden Dalke chipped in 12 and Clay Martin had 11. All four players are seniors.
Powder Valley hit just two three-pointers in the game, but did go 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
"We didn't play great and we missed shots, but we were able to hit some shots at the end," coach Dixon said. "We just couldn't get our run game going really."
The Badgers (23-2) will continue their run at the OSAA 1A state championship on March 2 at Baker High School. They will face the winner between Ione/Arlington and Nixyaawii in the state quarterfinals.
"We are thrilled with the win," coach Dixon said. "I think the loss to Nixyaawii late in the year helped us. It was an eye-opener that we can be beat."
Trinity Lutheran (17-10) opened its playoff run with a 63-55 over Prairie City, which was its eighth win in its past nine games. The Lions led 38-35 at halftime and were led by Jack Foley's 21 points.
Powder Valley opened up postseason play with a 80-63 victory over Condon on Feb. 22.
The Badgers split a pair of games with Nixyaawii during the regular season and did not face Ione/Arlington.
