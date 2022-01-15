NORTH POWDER — After cruising through nonleague play with a 9-1 record, the Powder Valley boys basketball team is leaving little doubt at the start of Old Oregon League competition.
The top-ranked 1A school dominated its first three opponents of league play, taking an early spot at first place in the Old Oregon League. The Badgers have defeated their first three league opponents by an average of 32.3 points per game and have scored in the high 60s each contest. Powder Valley defeated Pine Eagle (68-41), Imbler (66-32) and Cove (69-33) for a dominant start to league play and the new year.
“We just play hard,” head coach Kyle Dixon said. “We’re ready to go.”
Through three games of league play, senior point guard Reece Dixon has seen his scoring numbers steadily improve, averaging 18.3 points per contest. The point guard has been a steady contributor offensively as well as a focal point for getting other teammates looks at the basket.
Senior forward Clay Martin has also excelled during the opening stint of Old Oregon League competition, scoring in double digits each game. Martin has averaged 13.7 points per contest and led the Badgers with 18 points in the win over Pine Eagle.
A similar narrative to the 1A football season seems to be unfolding, with Powder Valley on a collision course with Adrian once again. The Antelopes are ranked seventh with an 11-1 record, but handed the Badgers their only loss of the season on Dec. 27. Ione/Arlington (12-0), Crane (11-0) and South Wasco County (11-0) are the only 1A schools with better records than Powder Valley.
While most schools stick to their league competition for the second half of the season, Powder Valley has several non-league games remaining that will be major challenges. After a narrow 46-44 win over Umatilla, a 3A school, on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Badgers are slated to play against 4A opponents La Grande and Baker later in the year. The Badgers face the Tigers at La Grande High School on Jan. 18 and visit the Bulldogs on Feb. 5.
With all 11 players on the team upperclassmen, Dixon noted that the Badgers have leaned on their experience early in the season.
“Definitely having seniors helps,” he said. “We play a lot of young teams, but having some older guys can really be an advantage.”
Union boys capitalize on narrow league victories
UNION — Faced with a massive overhaul of seven seniors from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the 2A state tournament, this year’s young Union Bobcats boys basketball team has made solid progress.
Faced with a difficult slate of non-league games, the Bobcats managed a 6-5 record heading into 2A Blue Mountain Conference action. After a three-game skid against 1A powerhouses Nixyaawii, Adrian and Powder Valley, Union found itself losing a 66-51 contest to Heppner in the team’s opening league matchup. The Bobcats made a late run after trailing big early in the game, but 20 offensive rebounds by Heppner tilted the game in favor of the Mustangs.
After losing four straight games, Union head coach Odin Miller was pleased with the team’s resiliency in the group’s first league victory on the following night — a thrilling 51-50 win over Pilot Rock.
“I’m very proud of our guys and the way they persevered through adversity,” Miller said. “They believed they were going to win and wouldn’t be denied, even if it was an ugly game. This was a great lesson for our young team to learn about how crazy the league season can be.”
Union freshman Chase Koshinsky has been a microwave outside shooter this season for the Bobcats, showing off his ability to heat up quickly from beyond the arc. He led the Bobcats with 18 points in the win over Pilot Rock, 12 of which came from long range.
While it is easy for young teams to make costly mistakes, Union’s youth has also led to positive momentum swings throughout the season. The Bobcats traveled to Athena and earned a narrow 59-53 win over Weston-McEwen to climb to 2-1 through league play, placing them third in the early Blue Mountain Conference standings. Sophomore Tee Ledbetter led the way with 17 points as he continues to serve as the primary post player for the Bobcats. Union saw five players score nine or more points in the team’s most balanced offensive performance of the year.
“Weston was quick and liked to run and made several runs in the second half, but our guys showed good composure and made play after play in crunch time,” Miller said.
Union has lived on the edge throughout the first half of the season, with seven of its 14 games being decided by seven or fewer points.
Miller stressed at the beginning of the season that Heppner would be one of the toughest schools in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, which is evident in the team’s 10-2 record overall and 2-0 conference mark. The Bobcats lost to the Mustangs 66-51 on Jan. 7, but have a chance for redemption at home on Feb. 5.
The Bobcats have shown promise at the start of league play, but will need to continue performing well in close games in order to compete with their top league opponents.
La Grande wrestlers throttle rival Buckaroos, keep momentum going
PENDLETON — One of the strongest La Grande boys wrestling teams in recent memory has continued to flourish as the 2021-22 season progresses.
Coming off a fourth place finish against 47 schools at the Tri-State Tournament on Dec. 17, the Tigers finished 12th out of 72 teams at the 2022 Rollie Lane Invitational on Jan. 7.
La Grande kept its momentum alive as it shifted from regional tournaments to dual format, defeating the rival Pendleton Buckaroos 66-18 on Jan. 12. Out of the 11 matches that did not end in forfeiture, the Tigers won nine matches by fall.
Tavian Kehr, Joshua Collins, Coby Hibbert and Ridge Kehr all earned victories by fall in the first four matches to establish a 24-0 lead and set the tone for the remainder of the dual.
Pendleton managed two wins by fall, but La Grande’s Bobby Gulzow, Kai Carson and Jaxson Leonard all earned victories in the final three matches to rout the Buckaroos by 48 points.
Head coach Klel Carson noted after the match that the La Grande wrestlers stepped up throughout the dual. La Grande has seen a number of strong contributors throughout the year across all weight classes. Sophomore Mason Wolcott has gone 13-5 this year at the 113-pound division, while fellow sophomore Kai Carson has impressed with a 19-2 record. Senior Braden Carson has dominated with a 19-1 record, while Brody MacMillan, Wyatt Livingston, Cole Shafer, Ridge Kehr, Brysen Penaloza and Collins have all accumulated over 10 wins this year. La Grande’s depth across multiple weight classes is a strong contributing factor to the team’s ambitions of bringing home a 4A state championship for what would be the second time in three seasons.
The Tigers’ next competition is set for the weekend of Jan. 15 at the Oregon Classic in Redmond. La Grande will have another crack at Pendleton on Jan. 20 before facing off with Baker/Powder Valley in a dual on Jan. 25 — the team will begin its postseason competition in early February.
Old Oregon League is wide open for girls basketball
Through the early stages of league play, the Old Oregon League is looking like it is anyone’s for the taking.
With no clear frontrunners early on, a team with a strong league record could make some noise by the end of the season.
Imbler got off to a difficult 2-9 start to the season in non-league play, but wins over Elgin on Jan. 4 and Powder Valley on Jan. 8 have the Panthers trending in the right direction early on. Imbler previously lost 42-18 to Powder Valley at the Union Bobcat Classic on Dec. 17. The Panthers have won four out of their last six contests.
The league is one year removed from Powder Valley winning the league with a 4-1 record in the shortened 2021 spring season — in the 2019-20 season, Joseph dominated with a 11-1 league record and 22-8 overall record en route to a fifth place finish at the 1A state tournament. The Badgers got off to a tough 0-6 start to this season, but have trended up in recent weeks — Powder Valley has won five of its last seven matchups and is 2-1 in the early stages of league play.
“This year’s league is wide open,” Powder Valley head coach Allen Bingham said. “Some years pre-season isn’t as important, but this year was huge for us.”
Bingham noted that with a young roster in North Powder, the Badgers picked up valuable lessons through struggling early in nonleague play.
“I think we gained a lot of experience from those games,” Bingham said. “I feel like we’ve got some things going right as we’re getting into league play.”
Wallowa is an early contender for the league, posting a 8-5 record overall and going 2-1 in league play so far. The Cougars defeated Elgin and Cove by double digits and are a one-point loss to Joseph away from being 3-0 in the league. The Eagles have experienced a number of cancellations and have only posted a 1-0 record through league play, but the team has won three out of its last four matchups dating back to mid-December.
Nixyaawii is yet to prove itself at the league level, but has dominated its non-league opponents this year. The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 throughout the start of the season and have outscored opponents by an average of 12.4 points per game. Nixyaawii is slotted at No. 6 in the OSAA 1A rankings, the top spot by any Old Oregon League team.
While the league season is still very young, the door is open for any team to step up in the second half of the season. While most of the 1A leagues have clear frontrunners just weeks into 2022, the Old Oregon League may be a tight-knit group that comes down to the final weeks of the regular season. With a narrow disparity of results among league opponents thus far, local Union County and Wallowa County schools could grab the Old Oregon League title with the right amount of momentum and efficiency down the stretch.
