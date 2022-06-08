KEIZER — A few days before the La Grande Tigers played in the Class 4A baseball state championship against Hidden Valley, head coach Parker McKinley spoke of the depth and completeness of the squad, noting that in the semifinal win against Philomath, seven different players accounted for the 10 hits. Everyone, it seemed, was getting involved.
That fact was on display again in the championship game, as six different players accounted for, once again, 10 hits in the Tigers’ 10-1 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday, June 7 in Volcanoes Stadium.
In the semifinal, Jace Schow and Devin Bell accounted for half of the 10 hits, with five others getting into the hit column to help power the offense.
The big hits that decided the game came from different spots in the lineup than the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters, though the two of them combined for three more hits and Schow homered. Nick Bornstedt, the No. 5 hitter, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and came through in the clutch early with a two-out, two-run single to give La Grande the lead. He later added an RBI single to help pad the lead.
Later, it was Braden Carson and Jarett Armstrong, the No. 7 and No. 8 batters, accounting for key hits. Armstrong had a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, and in the span of four pitches in the fifth, the two delivered the knockout punches. With the bases loaded, and La Grande already extending its lead to 5-1 on a bases-loaded walk to Cesar Rodriguez, Carson ripped the first pitch he saw into center field for two runs. Three pitches later, Armstrong roped a double to right field to drive in two more runs.
“Anyone can get the job done,” Armstrong said. “We don’t have a top or a bottom of the lineup, I would say. We have good hitters. That fifth inning is evidence of that, that we all are competitive at the plate.”
It was also evidence of what McKinley cited last week that this La Grande team was one that at any moment could have any player come up with a big hit, a clutch play on defense, or a fantastic effort on the mound.
“At any point in our lineup, we have that potential to make it happen,” he said. “It’s something that the kids have worked toward and put themselves in that position to be in. The belief is so strong in them that they are the guys for the job. They believe when it is their time to go, they will get it done.”
The coach noted it’s contagious, too, and that when the momentum starts going, the success can take off in a hurry.
Schow said that any player in the batting order, one through nine, can come up with the key play when their number is called — then took it a step further, saying any of the 20 players on the team can come through.
“You can have faith in anybody on the team to score the RBIs that we need,” he said.
Several players after the championship win also pointed to the team’s continuity in that many of the players have been on the same teams for years — as far back as 8 years old.
“I think part of it is definitely that we’ve just been playing together for so long and we all just trust each other,” Bornstedt said. “None of us are really trying to do it all ourselves. We all want to do it for the next guy. … Definitely we know and trust each other that we’re going to make the routine playing and the outstanding plays.”
The stats bear that point out, too. As a team, La Grande finished with a batting average of .363. Seven players with more than 50 plate appearances hit above .300. Ten players had 10 or more RBIs on the season, but only two had more than 30. Twelve different players accounted for at least 10 of La Grande’s 326 runs. While there were some stunning individual performances on the season — Bell finished with a .539 average, 10 home runs and 69 RBIs — McKinley called it a team that wasn’t centered around just one player’s efforts.
That was evident on the mound all season, as well.
The Tigers finished with a team ERA this spring of 0.85, a number that would be stunning enough if it was a player’s mark. As a team, La Grande surrendered just 38 runs, 21 of them earned. The Tigers threw 15 shutouts.
The individual numbers are more staggering. Five different pitchers logged at least 10 innings this season, and three more pitched 30 or more. Of the five, the highest ERA was 2.47. Schow, the championship game’s winning pitcher, finished 10-0 with a 1.45 ERA. And three other pitchers had a mark under 0.50 (including one player, Logan Williams, who finished with an ERA of 0.00). That sheer level of dominance is why McKinley said last week he could feel confident with any player taking the mound.
Schow didn’t disappoint, striking out 11 batters in six innings, and allowing just one run — on a balk — on six hits.
“I think it’s really that (team) chemistry,” Schow said. “The fact that you know the whole team trusts that you can do what you can do, it allows us to have the confidence to trust in ourselves.”
The team’s balance and completeness was on display all season long to the tune of 28 wins, including 24 in a row.
And, on Tuesday, the pinnacle — a state title — came with it seeming like everyone was involved — because they all were.
“All 20 teammates were there for the same reason and the same common goal, and they executed it really well,” McKinley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.