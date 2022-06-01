Tigers celebrate after La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Tigers meeting on the field after completing an inning during La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Logan Williams and coach Parker McKinley embrace after La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Nick Bornstedt slides for home during La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Tigers celebrate after La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Tigers meeting on the field after completing an inning during La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Logan Williams and coach Parker McKinley embrace after La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Nick Bornstedt slides for home during La Grande's 8-0 victory over Philomath at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Tigers advanced to the OSAA Class 4A finals where they will play Hidden Valley at Volcanoes Stadium on June 4.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande baseball team is once again headed to the state championship.
Devin Bell threw a no-hitter and homered, Nick Bornstedt hit a two-run double, and the Tigers rolled to their 23rd straight win, an 8-0 shutout of Philomath, on Tuesday, May 31.
Bell struck out 12 batters, walked two and retired the first 16 batters he faced in a dominant performance. It was the 15th time this season La Grande has thrown a shutout.
“He was dialed in. He did great. And he competed in the zone, threw strikes in the zone,” head coach Parker McKinley said, also touting the play of the defense behind Bell.
Bell also went 3-for-3, hitting a two-run home run in the second inning that gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead, and more than enough breathing room. He added an RBI single in the fifth inning for the final margin.
Bell made quick work of the Warriors in the first inning, and then La Grande pounced in the home half of the frame. Jace Schow hit a one-out single and Bell walked. Bornstedt followed with a double to center field to score two for an early 2-0 lead, then scored two batters later on a Braden Carson single for a 3-0 advantage.
“That in itself gave some confidence to the lineup,” McKinley said of Bornstedt’s double.
Sam Tsiatsos added a third-inning RBI single and Bell scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.
“It was a really really good team performance,” McKinley said.
The Tigers (27-1 overall) will face Hidden Valley (27-2) Saturday, June 4, in the championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Mustangs defeated Mazama, 10-1, in the other semifinal.
The teams met a year ago in the final of the 4A showcase, with the Mustangs earning a walkoff 5-2 victory.
“Last year’s championship game was one of the best games I have ever been a part of, as a player, as a coach, even a fan. I’m not expecting anything less than that again,” McKinley said.
La Grande will be playing in the championship for the fourth time in the last six years, and will be playing for its third state title. The Tigers won it all in 2007 and 2017, and placed second in 2018 and 2021.
“We’re excited to be able to have the rematch we want to get after it just like they do,” McKinley said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.