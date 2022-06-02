By RONALD BOND • For The Observer
LA GRANDE — For the fourth time in the last six years, the La Grande High School baseball team will play in the state championship game.
And it will be against a foe the Tigers know well.
Devin Bell tossed a no-hitter in La Grande’s 8-0 victory over Philomath on Tuesday, May 31, the second time this season the Tigers have topped the Warriors. La Grande defeated Philomath at home 5-0 on April 23.
“He was dialed in. He did great,” head coach Parker McKinley said. “And he competed in the zone, threw strikes in the zone.”
The win in the rematch sets up the Tigers (27-1 overall) with a title-game showdown against Hidden Valley (27-2) on Saturday, June 4, at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Mustangs downed Mazama in the other semifinal May 31, 10-1.
A year ago, the teams squared off in a championship tilt at the 4A showcase won by the Mustangs, 5-2, on a walkoff grand slam by Isaac Hill.
“Last year’s championship game was one of the best games I have ever been a part of, as a player, as a coach, even a fan. I’m not expecting anything less than that again,” McKinley said.
The teams appeared to be on a collision course for the rematch all season, and they enter with several similarities, including the top two offenses and defenses in the state.
“They have good pitching, we have good pitching. They have good defense, we play good defense,” McKinley said.
La Grande, which is on a 23-game winning streak, has surrendered just 37 runs in 28 games. The Tigers have tossed 15 shutouts on the season, including a stretch of 12 in a row from April 15 to May 13. La Grande has also scored 316 runs on the season. Only Burns and Blanchet Catholic have a higher run average across all classifications.
Hidden Valley, meanwhile, enters on a 13-game winning streak and, like La Grande, has thrown shutouts in 15 contests.
“I feel like our team has really come together, is playing well, and I feel like we were a legitimate contender to be in the final game,” McKinley said. “It’s not a huge surprise to me that that’s the matchup on Saturday (June 4).”
There are parallels between this La Grande team and the team that won a state title in 2017. Pitching was the calling card of the last championship team, as the Tigers had the top pitching staff in the state at the 4A level. That team was powered by the likes of GT Blackman, Brad Bell, Jon Gonzalez and Zack Jacobs, to name a few, and allowed just 70 runs — an ERA of 1.54 — on the way to a 23-3 mark and the championship.
This team is led on the mound by Devin Bell and a group who just a few years ago were playing for a spot in the Little League World Series — Sam Tsiatsos, Jace Schow, Logan Williams and Jarett Armstrong among them — and has posted a team ERA of 0.87.
The June 4 championship matchup will see La Grande aim for its third championship on the diamond. LHS won the crown in 2007 and 2017, and was second in 2018 and 2021 (though last year’s championship game was not sanctioned by the OSAA due to the pandemic).
The Tigers were also the No. 4 seed when they won the 2017 championship, yet hosted the semifinals due to their opponent (Astoria in 2017, Philomath this spring) upsetting the top seed in the quarterfinals (Hidden Valley and Banks, respectively).
Hidden Valley is playing in the championship for the third time, and aiming for its first title in an OSAA championship game. The team’s other appearance was a loss in 2012 to Ontario.
The Mustangs, the No. 2 seed, enter with an offensive and defensive prowess similar to La Grande. Through 29 games, Hidden Valley has scored 312 runs and given up just 43. Hill, Nate Vidlak, Daniel Iwamizu and Nolan Kennedy are among the returning players for the Mustangs in search of a repeat.
“Them with Vidlak and Hill on the mound are as good as anybody at any level,” McKinley said.
