KEIZER — The La Grande Tigers are back on top of the Class 4A baseball world.
And they used a punishing offensive attack and a lockdown pitching effort to get there.
Nick Bornstedt and Jarett Armstrong both had three RBIs, Jace Schow outpitched both of Hidden Valley's aces, and the Tigers (28-1 overall) rolled to a 10-1 victory Tuesday, June 7, at Volcanoes Stadium to claim their third OSAA state title.
Schow, who also homered in the win, tamed the high-powered Mustang offense, striking out 11 and allowing just one run on six hits. The lone run he surrendered scored on a balk in the second inning.
The Tigers' offense, meanwhile, scored early and often against Hidden Valley aces Isaac Hill and Nate Vidlak. Hill started, but lasted just five batters. He walked the first two batters he faced, then surrendered a two-out, two-run single to Bornstedt for an early 2-0 lead.
The Tigers added single runs in the third and fourth against Vidlak on a Bornstedt RBI single and an Armstrong sacrifice fly in the fourth, then delivered the knockout blow in the fifth.
La Grande loaded the bases with one out, and Cesar Rodriguez walked to force in a run for a 5-1 advantage. On the next pitch, Braden Carson hit a two-run single to center, and three pitches later, Armstrong hit a two-run double to chase Vidlak from the game and push the lead to 9-1.
Schow iced the win and ended the scoring with a solo home run to lead off the sixth.
La Grande's other state championships came in 2007 and 2017.
