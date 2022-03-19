LA GRANDE — With two outs in the final inning of last year’s 4A state title game, a walk-off grand slam by Hidden Valley ended La Grande’s season just one out away from a state title.
This time, the Tigers want to finish the job.
A large group of returners from last year’s team is set to take the field again this season, leading the way for what could be an exciting year in La Grande. The Tigers will lean on a wide array of talented, experienced players across their lineup as the team aims to end this season on top.
“Ultimately our goal every year is to win a state championship. That’s what we want,” La Grande head coach Parker McKinley said. “That’s the way that we conduct business and prepare ourselves.”
La Grande graduated three seniors from last year’s roster, returning the majority of its starters who played big roles in the team’s 14-2 record last spring. The Tigers won state titles in 2007 and 2017 and finished as runners-up in 2018. The narrow loss to Hidden Valley in last year’s final has lit a fire under some of La Grande’s players, while the end goal still remains the same across the board.
“I think about it every day,” junior Logan Williams said. “I think it makes me that much more hungry this year.”
“This preseason, I think we’re all just chomping at the bit to get back on the field and get the feeling back for baseball,” senior Devin Bell said. “I don’t think what happened last year defines us for this year. I think we can do better.”
Bell is one of 12 seniors on La Grande’s roster who will be looking to end their careers as state champions. As for Williams, this year’s junior class showed major promise toward the spring season and into the summer season with the La Grande Legacy Legends.
Senior catcher Cole Jorgensen returns for one final prep season before joining Western Oregon University’s baseball team. Jorgensen posted a .643 average last spring, totaling 32 RBIs, 10 runs and 36 hits in 56 at-bats.
“This whole class has been playing together since we were about 9 years old, so we have a really good chemistry and dynamic,” Jorgensen said. “We’re going to do everything we can to win this time.”
Bell, an infielder and pitcher, led the team with 35 runs last spring and posted a .462 average across 52 at-bats. In the summer season with the Legends, he went 3-0 over 16 innings and recorded 22 strikeouts.
After last year’s ace Riley Miller graduated to play for Clark College, Bell will be one of the players looking to round out a solid rotation for La Grande. Williams, Bell, Jace Schow and Sam Tsiatsos are set to serve as the core of an upperclassmen-led group of arms.
“I think we’re just as good as we were last year,” Jorgensen said of the rotation. “We lost Riley, but we have some guys that can fill his spot and be really strong pitchers this year.”
The coach agreed. “We’re pretty fortunate to have the number of pitchers that we have in the program,” he said. “A lot of our guys are going to compete.”
Senior Nick Bornstedt will be another key piece of La Grande’s lineup. The first basemen hit for an average of .567 off 30 at-bats last spring, tallying 14 RBIs and 10 runs.
“Our lineup is really strong,” Bornstedt said. “We all try to really work hard at hitting. Our pitching is going to be good this year and we have a sound defense. We’re strong all around.”
The Tigers have a large turnout this season, with a mix of upperclassmen and new players. From the coach’s point of view, the winning expectations are passed down from the upperclassmen to position the program to be successful for years to come.
“I truly believe that it’s not just the guys on the field for the varsity team that make that happen,” McKinley said. “It starts with the seniors, who are working really hard right now. I think that will continue to be passed along.”
Coming just one out away from finishing on top last season, the expectation for La Grande is a return trip to the championship game. According to McKinley, that same expectation is put into place at the beginning of every season.
“I think the kids have very much bought into the philosophy of the program,” he said. “Winning and losing is often a byproduct of the hard work, the character, the discipline and all these things that go into it. We all hold each other accountable.”
With the talent and depth to make a run, La Grande is poised for a strong season. Even so, the philosophy remains, taking the season’s progress one step at a time.
“It’s fun to have that expectation,” McKinley said. “We’re going to focus on what we need to do to get better every day. Hopefully that puts us in a position to have that opportunity.”
“I think we have a real good shot this year,” Bornstedt said. “We’ve been doing this since we were little kids. Our goal is to just get better every game and trust each other.”
