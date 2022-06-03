LA GRANDE — While the preparation for the state championship rematch against Hidden Valley will be similar as the previous 28 games, there is a redemptive element to this contest for the La Grande Tigers.
“Redemption is on all of our minds, for sure,” junior pitcher and infielder Logan Williams said. “It’s that, but also, it’s another game.”
La Grande will be aiming for its third state baseball title when it meets the Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
“This game means a lot to us,” senior pitcher and infielder Devin Bell said. “I feel like all season we’ve played with a chip on our shoulders, like we want to get there. We want to play that team again, because we have something we want to prove to everybody, so I believe just that chip on our shoulders will lead to us pushing harder.”
The teams met a year ago at Aurora in what head coach Parker McKinley earlier this week called one of the best games he had been a part of. It was a point he expanded on this week, noting the quality of athletes on both teams, the baseball IQ they carry and the ability to not only make the routine plays, but great plays.
“That game last year had several of those,” he said. “And so that’s what made it so special. I can see that this has the potential to be another game like that just based on the personnel that’s in both lineups.”
La Grande dropped the title game that day, 5-2, when Isaac Hill hit a two-out walk-off grand slam for Hidden Valley.
“We felt that heartbreaking moment, and we’re like ‘we’re not going to let that happen again,’” Bell said. “We’re going to try to take the lead and keep it steady.”
The teams have been on a proverbial collision course for the rematch all season, routing opponents left and right, and piling up similar numbers. Both teams enter with 27 wins — La Grande at 27-1, Hidden Valley at 27-2. Both teams average around 11 runs per game, have solid defense and strong pitching staffs that have each recorded 15 shutouts.
“Their team has been playing together (for) a long time, as well,” senior catcher Cole Jorgensen said. “They all seem super close, kind of like we are. I think they’re very similar.”
McKinley expects the Tigers will face Hill on the mound, a Division I prospect who this season formed a solid 1-2 punch with Nate Vidlak, who shut down Mazama in the semifinals May 31, 10-1.
“You got a kid that is going to go to Oregon State next year to play baseball. If he’s eligible to pitch, it’s pretty hard not to put him on the mound,” McKinley said of Hill, who is a force both as a pitcher (school record 110 strikeouts) and at the plate (eight home runs).
Who La Grande counters with will be a game day decision, but McKinley has a plethora of arms at his disposal. Among them could be Jace Schow (9-0, 1.49 ERA), Sam Tsiatsos (6-0, 0.42 ERA) or Williams (2-0, 0.00 ERA). He’ll also have the option to use Bell for 25 pitches, with Bell coming off his no-hit performance May 31 in the Tigers’ 8-0 win over Philomath.
There really are no bad decisions for McKinley to turn to, as his team enters with a combined ERA of 0.84, a WHIP of 0.85 and 241 strikeouts to just 54 walks in 167 innings.
“The greatest thing about it is all of them will be ready to go. All of them will do what is asked by their coaches and their teammates and they’ll give it 100%,” McKinley said. “On game day, when it comes down to it, we see how everybody’s feeling, what my stomach is telling me, and we’ll go with it.”
Bell has been a key piece in the offense, as well, entering the game batting .541 with 10 home runs and 69 RBIs, but McKinley noted the balance in the team’s lineup and pointed to the effort in the Philomath game as evidence that anyone can step up to hit for the Tigers.
“We had seven guys that had hit, and we have guys on our bench that are ready to go,” he said. “We have a whole bunch of guys that when they show up and they play for each other, they’re all deadly. If one guy is having an off day, he knows his teammates are going to pick him up. That’s what this team is built on.”
Indeed, as a team, the Tigers enter Saturday’s matchup with a .363 batting average. Four of their regulars have a batting average of .400 or better, and three more are above .300.
“I think a huge part of it is the chemistry we have,” Jorgensen said of the team’s success. “We’ve all been on the same team since we were super young. We know the ins and out of everybody. I think we all are just super connected on that level. One of our strengths is how complete we are as a team.”
McKinley also pointed to the brotherhood of the players as an element that has resulted in them reaching the championship, which he said was a goal from Day 1.
“They truly are like brothers out here, they hold each other accountable, they pick each other up, and they play for each other,” he said. “You start talking about all those things that go into what makes a team a team, they do it all really well.”
And because they have done it well all season — to the tune of 23 wins in a row and a 27-1 record overall — the Tigers are confident that although they are playing a strong team, if they perform to that level again Saturday, they’ll get a shot at the redemption they are after.
“Every time we step on the field we expect to win,” McKinley said. “At just the competitive level, we’re trying to get out there and do everything we can, top to bottom, to be prepared to win a game.”
Williams agreed.
“I think if we play our game, we (have) got a really good chance,” he said.
LHS Baseball 2022 Season
|Schedule (27-1)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|March 17
|@Hermiston
|W 12-2
|March 17
|@Hermiston
|W 7-5
|March 21
|vs. Canby
|W 4-1
|March 22
|vs. Shadow Ridge (AZ)
|W 8-3
|March 23
|vs. Dakota Ridge (CO)
|L 2-5
|March 24
|vs. Apollo (AZ)
|W 12-1
|April 1
|@Seaside/Jewell
|W 12-1
|April 1
|@North Marion
|W 12-5
|April 2
|@Astoria
|W 17-0
|April 7
|vs. Ontario
|W 14-1
|April 7
|vs. Ontario
|19-1
|April 13
|@Pendleton/Griswold
|W 7-5
|April 15
|@McLoughlin
|W 12-0
|April 15
|@McLoughlin
|W 17-0
|April 20
|@Baker/Powder Valley
|W 10-0
|April 20
|@Baker/Powder Valley
|W 16-0
|April 23
|vs. Philomath
|W 5-0
|April 26
|@College Place (WA)
|W 12-0
|April 29
|@Ontario
|W 31-0
|April 29
|@Ontario
|W 21-0
|May 3
|vs. McLoughlin
|W 10-0
|May 3
|vs. McLoughlin
|W 12-0
|May 13
|vs. Baker/Powder Valley
|W 8-0
|May 13
|vs. Baker/Powder Valley
|W 4-0
|May 20
|vs. Pendleton/Griswold
|W 4-3
|May 25
|vs. Marshfield
|W 10-0
|May 27
|vs. Marist Catholic
|W 10-4
|May 31
|vs. Philomath
|W 8-0
|June 4
|vs. Hidden Valley
