Powder Valley’s Kaiden Dalke dribbles at the high post during the Old Oregon League championship game against Nixyaawii at Baker High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2022. The two teams meet for the third time this season in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Baker High School on March 2.
NORTH POWDER — A pair of familiar faces will square off one more time.
Powder Valley and Nixyaawii, both of the 1A Old Oregon League, will open the on-site portion of the OSAA Class 1A boys state basketball tournament in Baker City on Wednesday, March 2.
The quarterfinal contest is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. tipoff at Baker High School.
This will be the rubber match between the two teams, with both splitting the first two games. Powder Valley picked up a 76-64 win in North Powder on Jan. 29. Nixyaawii returned the favor in the OOL District Tournament, posting a 59-51 victory on Feb. 19 to win the district tournament title.
The second-ranked Badgers (23-2) punched their ticket to Baker City with a 68-63 win over Trinity Lutheran on Feb. 25 in the second round of the tournament. Powder Valley opened the state tournament with a 80-63 win over Condon.
Bobcats draw Faith Bible in quarterfinals
Union’s push for a state title continues Thursday, March 3, with a quarterfinal matchup with Faith Bible at the OSAA Class 2A girls state basketball tournament in Pendleton.
The Bobcats (22-3 overall) earned a spot in the on-site portion of the tournament with a 35-30 win over Oakland on Feb. 26.
Faith Bible (25-3) finished second in the Northwest League, dropping a 40-39 decision to Vernonia for the league title on Feb. 19. The Falcons opened the 2A state tournament with a 33-30 win over Colton on Feb. 26.
