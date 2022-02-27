LA GRANDE — The OSAA Class 4A brackets are set — and La Grande High School is well represented.
The first round of the state tournament will be hosted by the higher seed, with the quarterfinals set to start on March 10. The on-site tournament will be moved to Coos Bay, hosted by Marshfield High School and North Bend High School.
The finals are scheduled for March 12.
Girls earn No. 15 seed to tournament
The Tigers open the state tournament as the No. 15 seed and will face Cascade on Saturday, March 5. The two teams met in the first round of the 2020 state tournament, with the Tigers, the No. 5 seed, posting a 52-46 win.
La Grande (13-9 overall) won a state play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 26, 58-35, over Valley Catholic.
Kayle Collman dominated with 30 points to pace the Tigers, who raced out to a 30-13 lead at halftime and never looked back. Makenna Shorts added eight points and Grace Neer had six.
Cascade enters the state tournament with an 18-3 record and a six-game winning streak, after ending the regular season with a 46-45 win over Sweet Home. The Cougars finished behind top-seeded Philomath in the Oregon West Conference.
Baker, the Greater Oregon League champion, is seeded No. 3 and will host Marshfield at 4 p.m. on March 5.
Boys to host tournament opener
After posting a 16-2 record in the regular season and wining the Greater Oregon League tournament crown, the Tigers will open the state tournament at home.
La Grande, the No. 6 seed, will host 11th-seeded Banks at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
The Tigers enter the tournament on a six-game winning streak, including a 69-52 drubbing of Baker for the league championship in Feb. 19. La Grande’s Devin Bell led all scorers with 23 points in the rout.
Both teams faced Molalla during the regular season. The Braves thumped the Indians, 64-30, on Jan. 6 in Banks, while the Tigers went on the road and posted a 53-22 rout on Dec. 10.
The Braves (18-6) enter the tournament after thumping Phoenix, 68-52, in a state play-in game on Feb. 26. Banks split regular season road contests against a couple of GOL teams, crushing Ontario, 69-21, on Dec. 3, before falling the following night, 85-81 at Baker.
The Braves finished second in the Cowapa League behind No. 4-seeded Seaside. Both posted identical 7-1 league marks.
Baker, the Greater Oregon League runner-up, is seeded No. 9 and will travel to face Gladstone on March 4.
