Wallowa Valley’s Zac Knapp runs through a water crossing Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Ranch in Heppner. Knapp finished first in the 5,000 meter with a time of 15:38.9. He has won all his races this fall.
JOHN DAY — Several local cross-country teams wrapped up their regular seasons at the Gold Rush Run-Grant Union race on Thursday, Oct. 21.
It was the usual suspects near the front on both sides, with senior Zac Knapp leading the Wallowa Valley boys team to a first place finish and a strong team effort propelling the Union girls to first place.
Knapp clocked in at a scorching time of 15:34.2, his second best finish of the year. Knapp finished 35 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown.
Union/Cove junior Taylor Fox finished in fourth place with a time of 16:18.5, a season-best finish by nearly 45 seconds. The Bobcats scored 52 points on the men’s side to finish second in the team standings.
Wallowa Valley senior Bayden Menton ran a season-best 16:29.1 to finish sixth.
Union sophomore Eli Williams placed ninth with a time of 17:21.7, while freshman Nathanael O’Reilly took 12th overall for the Bobcats at 17:40.7.
In the girls race, Union senior Audrey Wells placed fifth overall with a time of 21:20.
Imbler sophomore Austyn Turner ran a personal best by nearly a minute, placing seventh overall with a time of 21:35.4.
Union senior Audrey Garlitz placed 12th with a time of 22:23.9, while sophomore Jayda Blackburn earned the Bobcats a 12th-place finish at 22:48.3.
Up next for Union/Cove, Imbler and Wallowa Valley is the 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship on Oct. 26. The races will take place at the 7th Street Complex in John Day and start at 3 p.m.
