LA GRANDE — Everything is on the line this week for the La Grande High School football team.
Head coach Rich McIlmoil and the Tigers have emphasized from day one of offseason workouts that winning the Greater Oregon League is the team’s top priority. Ahead of a trip down to Baker City to face off with the rival Bulldogs this Friday, Oct. 29, that goal remains at the forefront for La Grande.
The Tigers are looking to wrap up a strong season in which the team has gone 5-1 thus far. La Grande stands at 1-0 in league play and is ranked No. 7 in the OSAA 4A rankings. The Tigers finished the spring season 3-1, just one year after winning a state championship at 12-0. La Grande has won 26 out of its last 29 contests heading into this week’s matchup.
No. 9 Baker has turned a 0-3 start into a 4-4 record. The Bulldogs have won four out of its last five contests, including a 27-14 win over Ontario Oct. 15 and a 27-6 victory over Burns a week ago.
Since starting with three straight losses, Baker has seen improvement particularly on the defensive side of the ball. In their four wins, the Bulldogs have allowed just 8.5 points per game. In four losses, that number jumps to 43.3 points per game.
The caliber of opponent could also be part of the disparity. The four teams Baker has lost to — Cascade, Homedale, Weiser and Vale — have a combined record of 32-2. The four victories — Newport, Nyssa, Ontario and Burns — are against teams with a mark of 8-22.
Standing at 1-0 in league play, Baker has a chance to stun La Grande and win the title.
The Tigers’ lone loss is to undefeated Estacada, but La Grande is also the only team to top Vale. As a result, the teams the Tigers have beat have a record of 14-23. The Tigers are allowing 19.3 points per game — 14.4 in five victories, and 44 points in the setback against the 8-0 Rangers.
Both teams have locked up a postseason berth, but the outcome of Friday’s contest will determine who is at home in the first round of the playoffs and who likely will have to travel across the state.
La Grande has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning nine out of the last 11 contests. However, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 22-7 during last year’s shortened spring season to earn the tiebreaker and win the league. Returning players on La Grande were still sick to their stomachs about the loss at the start of this year, which will add motivation to this week’s game.
La Grande is coming off a 34-24 victory at home against Ontario, the team’s third straight win. However, the Tigers led 28-0 in the second quarter and several turnovers allowed Ontario to claw back into the game.
A key for the Tigers has been senior running back Brody MacMillan’s return from injury. The bruising tailback rushed for four touchdowns in the victory and has emerged as La Grande’s top source of offense. Getting his momentum going in the ground game has been a crucial element of La Grande’s success this year.
Not only is this a must-win for La Grande’s players against in a longstanding rivalry, but the game will decide the league champion and send the losing team home disappointed. With all this on the line, the stakes are arguably higher than ever this week for the Tigers.
