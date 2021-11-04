LA GRANDE — The reigning Class 4A state champions are back to defend their title.
After concluding the regular season 6-1, the La Grande football team is gearing up for state competition this week. The Tigers earned the Greater Oregon League title after thumping Baker, 27-7, last week on the road. As the team shifts gears and heads into the first round of the state playoffs, La Grande will be looking for a win at home against Gladstone at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Community Stadium.
"We know that they're well coached and play real physical," head coach Rich McIlmoil said. "The boys know that they have to work hard and perfect things coming into this one."
La Grande finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak. The only loss of the season was a 44-14 rout at the hands of Estacada on Sept. 23. The Tigers enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed and have home-field advantage in the opening round against No. 11 Gladstone.
During the win over Baker, La Grande turned in a dominant defensive performance, limiting the Bulldogs to just 115 total yards. La Grande recorded two interceptions and held standout running back Gauge Bloomer to just 22 yards on 15 carries. On the season, the Tigers have been stout on defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game.
"The boys were really excited about that one, they worked hard all week," McIlmoil said. "Baker is a good, well-coached team. It doesn't matter what they have as far as personnel, they make do with what they have and they're good at what they do."
Gladstone has been a defensive force of its own this season, limiting opponents to 18.4 points per game. In the Gladiators’ last three contests, the team’s defense has held opponents to an average of seven points per game. The Gladiators got off to a rough 1-4 start but turned things around and finished the year 5-4 overall and 4-1 in league play.
La Grande and Gladstone last met in the playoffs during the the Tigers’ 2019 state championship run, with La Grande posting a 14-0 victory. The Tigers went on to defeat The Dalles and Banks to win its first state title in 45 years.
"The boys are starting to realize what they're capable of," McIlmoil said. "They're excited to go out and play this week and have some fun."
PERRYDALE AT POWDER VALLEY — The second-ranked Badgers face No. 15 Perrydale (4-4) in what the team hopes will be the start of a run at a Class 1A state championship. After a dominant 8-1 regular season, Powder Valley opens state competition with momentum on its side.
“We’re favored pretty good, but we’re not going to write anyone off,” head coach Josh Cobb said.
Powder Valley is coming off a 48-20 win over Ione/Arlington in the district crossover, securing the No. 2 seed in the state. The only blemish on Powder Valley’s 2021 campaign is a loss to No. 1 Adrian on Oct. 1. The Badgers will not have to face the Antelopes until a potential championship matchup, but both teams have been dominant atop the 1A rankings this year.
Powder Valley is riding four straight victories and averaging 43.4 points per contest this season. The Badgers came away with key victories over No. 6 Crane and No. 3 St. Paul this year, both of whom are on the same side of the bracket as Powder Valley. The winner between Powder Valley and Perrydale will face either No. 7 Myrtle Point or No. 10 Enterprise.
The Badgers are led by a deep group of talented offensive weapons. The flow of the offense runs through quarterback Reece Dixon, who will rely on wide receiver Kaden Kreiger and running backs Clay Martin, Case Olson and Tucker Martin during the team’s playoff push.
This will be the first state playoff game hosted by North Powder since 2007, when they lost to Mohawk in the state quarterfinals, according to OSAA archives.
“Everyone is really taking pride in Powder Valley football right now,” Cobb said.
Powder Valley has not won a state championship since 2003. A win over Perrydale would be a good start for a team looking to bring the title back to North Powder.
“There’s really nothing better than Friday night lights and playoff football,” Cobb said. “The atmosphere is going to be great.”
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Powder Valley High School.
ELGIN AT WALDPORT — The Elgin football team secured a major victory last week, bumping the team up to No. 11 in the OSAA 1A standings. The Huskies clobbered Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 80-6 in the district crossover to secure their spot in the playoffs and finish the regular season with a 4-4 record overall.
“I think we’re clicking at the right time,” Elgin head coach Kirt McClure said. “Our defense is really starting to step up.”
Elgin’s trio of Ty McLaughlin, Bruce Morehead and Joe Lathrop were a well-oiled machine in the dominant win last week, leading 66-6 by halftime. Morehead finished the game with 198 rushing yards, and Lathrop tallied 186 yards on the ground. The Huskies will lean on a heavy rushing attack in the team’s first-round matchup at Waldport.
“A lot of it starts with the offensive line,” McClure said.
Elgin’s defense has also stepped up recently, holding its last two opponents to just six points. Junior Gabe Hasbell recorded eight tackles in the win over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat.
The No. 5 Irish come into the playoffs riding a three-game winning streak. Waldport is 7-1 on the year, with the team’s only loss coming against St. Paul on Oct. 7. Offense has come easily for the Irish this year, as the team is averaging 57 points per contest.
McClure emphasized that slowing down Waldport senior quarterback Zak Hosley will be a big point of emphasis on the defensive side of the ball for Elgin. After injury issues early in the year, the Huskies are starting to peak at the right time late in the year.
“We’re 11 strong,” the coach said. “We’ve had adversity throughout the year, but we’re here and ready to keep rolling.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Waldport High School on Nov. 5.
IMBLER AT ADRIAN — The Imbler football team received a difficult draw in the 1A state bracket, but will be looking for a huge upset. The Panthers will travel to play No. 1 Adrian in the first round, following a 4-5 regular season.
Imbler concluded its regular season with a 36-6 loss to No. 6 Crane at the district crossover last week. The Panthers went 4-5 overall in the regular season and 3-3 in league play.
Adrian (9-0) has steamrolled its opponents this year en route to an undefeated regular season and top spot in the state bracket. The Antelopes have outscored their opponents 410-28 and most recently defeated Dufur 62-6 at the district crossover.
Kickoff is 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Adrian High School.
ENTERPRISE AT MYRTLE POINT — The Enterprise Outlaws are set to compete in the 1A state playoffs, with a matchup against Myrtle Point awaiting on Nov. 5.
Enterprise finished the year 5-3 to acquire the No. 10 seed, while Myrtle Point earned the No. 7 seed with an impressive 8-2 showing. After starting the year 2-2, Myrtle Point rolled off six straight wins to conclude the regular season.
Enterprise is in similar form, winning its last four contests. The Outlaws most recently defeated Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 50-14 on Oct. 22 for the team’s fourth league victory of the year. Enterprise is averaging 33.4 points per game, while allowing 21.7 to opposing teams.
The Outlaws will travel more than 500 miles for its first-round matchup, with hopes of achieving a postseason victory for the first time in 23 years.
Kickoff on Nov. 5 between Enterprise and Myrtle Point is scheduled for 7 p.m.
