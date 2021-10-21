NORTH POWDER — The stakes are high for Powder Valley.
The Badgers are looking to close out the regular season with a victory Friday, Oct. 22, in a matchup with No. 5 Crane. Not only will it give the Badgers a three-game winning streak heading into the postseason, but it will keep them on the opposite side of the bracket from top-ranked Adrian.
The second-ranked Badgers are coming off a 62-24 victory over Wallowa on Oct. 15. Powder Valley raced out to a 42-8 halftime lead and never looked back, getting contributions from players up and down the roster.
Freshman Tucker Martin provided a big spark last week with three touchdowns. Martin is back to full strength after dealing with injuries earlier in the year and provides Powder with yet another explosive option on offense next to a slew of upperclassmen.
“The team is feeling great,” head coach Josh Cobb said. “Got most bumps and bruises patched up the last few weeks.”
Powder Valley is 6-1 on the year, with the team’s lone loss coming from Adrian on Oct. 1.
Fifth-ranked Crane improved to 6-1 with a 16-6 victory over Cove on Oct. 16. The Mustangs held an 8-6 lead before pitching a shutout in the second half, knocking out a pair of Cove quarterbacks. Crane’s only loss came to Adrian 24-0 in its second game of the season, so it will also be aiming to avoid the Antelopes in the playoff bracket.
“We’re really looking forward to playing the Mustangs at Powder,” Cobb said. “They always have a bunch of strong, physical kids that play hard. Both teams will know they played a football game the next morning.”
Kickoff between the Badgers and the Mustangs is 7 p.m. Friday.
ADRIAN AT UNION — Union draws a tough opponent to close out the season with a home contest against top-ranked Adrian on Friday, Oct. 22. The Bobcats (1-6) do enter the game with momentum after getting their first win last week.
Union was able to break a 10-game losing streak with a 34-26 victory over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat. The 34 points represented the most the Bobcats have put on the scoreboard this season.
The Antelopes (7-0) have not played since Oct. 8 when they handed Cove a 56-6 defeat. Adrian received a forfeit from Elgin on Oct. 15. A victory would give the Antelopes an undefeated regular season and propel them into first place in the upcoming playoffs.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday.
IMBLER AT DUFUR — Few teams are as hot at this point in the season as the Panthers. They have won three straight games to climb above .500 on the season at 4-3.
The Panthers downed Pilot Rock 62-34 last Friday to record their best offensive output on the season. They will look to keep the winning going when they travel to face Dufur, a traditional power, who is 4-3 on the season coming off a 46-6 loss to Ione/Arlington. Dufur has lost two of its past three games, beating only Pilot Rock 46-44 on Oct. 7.
Friday kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
IONE/ARLINGTON AT COVE — Cove lost a defensive battle against Crane 16-6 last week to fall to 2-5 on the season. The Leopards will conclude their season after seeing both their starting and backup quarterbacks going down to injury a week ago.
Junior David Creech continues to impress from his fullback position after scoring his team’s lone touchdown against Crane.
Cove’s defense was impressive in the loss, holding the Mustangs to under 20 points after they averaged 57 points per game across the last four contests.
Ione/Arlington is coming off a 46-6 drubbing of Dufur a week ago to improve to 4-3 on the season. It has won its past two games scoring at least 30 points each time.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
ELGIN AT WALLOWA — Injuries have plagued Elgin in the final weeks of the regular season as it was forced to forfeit its game against Adrian last week. Elgin has just 11 players on its roster this year and would have had to play freshmen or injured players against the top-ranked Antelopes.
The Huskies (2-4) will lean, if healthy, on quarterback Ty McLaughlin and playmakers Bruce Morehead and Joe Lathrop. The trio creates a dominant rushing attack that has been effective throughout the season.
Wallowa is coming off a 62-24 loss to No. 2 Powder Valley to fall to 1-4 on the season. Its single win on the year came against Union 36-22 on Sept. 24.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
ENTERPRISE AT LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT — Enterprise enters the game at 4-3, having won three straight games. The Outlaws received a forfeit from Sherman/Condon their last time out, but scored 51 and 55 points, respectively, in their previous two victories, over Ione/Arlington and Elgin.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat is looking to bounce back after falling to previously winless Union 34-26 on Oct. 15. It enters the game with a 4-3 record, but has lost its last two games.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday in Lyle, Washington.
JOSEPH AT PRAIRIE CITY/BURNT RIVER — It will be a bounce-back effort this week for the Joseph football team, coming off a blowout loss to Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler last Friday. The Eagles lost 49-6 to drop their record to 4-2 on the year, with the team’s only other loss coming in a forfeit to Pine Eagle on Oct. 1.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler came into last week’s matchup with a perfect 6-0 record, but Joseph will not be able to take things easy on Oct. 21 as Prairie City/Burnt River comes into the matchup 5-1.
The Panthers are coming off a 44-22 win at Echo last Friday.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.