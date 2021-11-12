NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley High School football team is on to the OSAA 1A semifinals, thanks to a dominant effort in a win over Myrtle Point. The Badgers came away with a 36-0 win over the Bobcats in the quarterfinals at home on Friday, Nov. 12.
Powder Valley started the game on a high note, scoring on a five-yard quarterback keeper from senior Reece Dixon early in the game.
After both teams extended possessions back and forth, the Badgers were able to add two late touchdowns in the second quarter and hold a 22-0 lead heading into halftime. While the game still felt in reach for Myrtle through the first two quarters, the Badgers silenced any doubts in the second half.
Early in the third quarter, a 63-yard run by Dixon set up a first down at the Myrtle Point 15-yard line. Dixon finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 30-0 with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter.
Powder Valley’s defense was strong throughout the game, holding the Bobcats scoreless. Holding a 30-0 lead at the end of three quarters, it was Powder Valley’s game to lose.
Senior running back Case Olson put the icing on the cake with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Badgers a 36-0 lead. Powder Valley would go on to hold onto the 36-point deficit and ride off with a quarterfinal victory.
The Badgers are set to host a semifinal matchup on Nov. 20 against St. Paul, a team that Powder Valley bested 50-40 on Sept. 17.
