NORTH POWDER — It was business as usual for the Powder Valley High School football team in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs, cruising past Perrydale 70-34 on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Badgers scored early and often, building an insurmountable lead in the first half. The game shifted to a running clock in the second half as the outcome of the game was all but settled in the first two quarters.
Senior quarterback Reece Dixon was in top form, throwing for 317 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone. Senior wide receiver Kaden Krieger hauled in big chunks of yardage early on and scored a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Freshman running back Tucker Martin scored two long rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone from 56 and 59 yards. Senior Clay Martin found similar success on the ground, rushing for a 5-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring.
Junior Cole Martin and senior Case Olson both scored on touchdown receptions, with Martin taking a deep ball 75 yards and Olson converting from 8 yards out.
The Badgers’ offense was a well-oiled machine, as it has been all season, but head coach Josh Cobb emphasized that the team used the game to work on its defensive efforts.
“They had a pretty good offense. I was impressed with their blocking scheme,” Cobb said of Perrydale.
Moving forward into a matchup with No. 7 Myrtle Point (9-2), defense will be the key element at practice this week for Powder Valley.
“They’ve got very athletic, strong kids,” the coach said. “We feel that they have as many straight-up athletes as us.”
The Bobcats are averaging 44.6 points per game and have won their last six matchups.
“We are expecting them to throw the ball a lot and we’re going to spend a fair amount of time working on pass coverage this week,” Cobb said.
Kickoff between the Badgers and Bobcats is slated for 7 p.m. at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Nov. 12.
