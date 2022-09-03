Imbler vs. Pilot Rock

Imbler's Payden Bowles is tackled by a player from Pilot Rock during a nonconference contest on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Eastern Oregon University's Community Stadium. The Panthers won 44-8 and they next play on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. against Enterprise.    

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE – The Imbler Panthers and Pilot Rock Rockets appeared on the big stage, playing a Friday, Sept. 2, game on the campus of Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Sept. 2.

The experience ended better for the Panthers as Imbler downed the Rockets, 44-8.

