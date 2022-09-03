Imbler's Payden Bowles is tackled by a player from Pilot Rock during a nonconference contest on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Eastern Oregon University's Community Stadium. The Panthers won 44-8 and they next play on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. against Enterprise.
LA GRANDE – The Imbler Panthers and Pilot Rock Rockets appeared on the big stage, playing a Friday, Sept. 2, game on the campus of Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Sept. 2.
The experience ended better for the Panthers as Imbler downed the Rockets, 44-8.
Imbler (1-0 overall) will return home on Friday, Sept. 9, to host the Enterprise Outlaws in nonleague play. Game time is 2 p.m.
COVE 66, PROSPECT CHARTER 20: The Cove football team grabbed a decisive victory to open the season, downing the combined team of Prospect Charter/Butte Falls, 66-20, in nonleague action Friday, Sept. 2, at the Dufur Classic.
Cove will continue nonleague play on Friday, Sept. 9, traveling to Arlington High School to take on the combined team of Ione/Arlington.
POWDER VALLEY 40, CAMAS VALLEY 36: Powder Valley, Class 1A state runners-up last season, started the march towards a repeat appearance in a state title game with a 40-36 victory over Camas Valley on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Dufur Classic.
The Badgers (1-0 overall) will be home on Friday, Sept. 9, for a nonleague matchup with Union with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Powder Valley and the Bobcats were able to scout each other as both appeared in Dufur with Union also taking a win, downing Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 52-24.
